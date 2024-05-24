M3M Group Unveils “M3M Altitude” – Premium Uber Luxury Residences on Golf Course Road Extension

Gurgaon: The country’s most prominent luxury real estate leader, M3M Group, has launched the most premium product of the Golf Course Road Extension, “M3M Altitude.”. Projecting an impressive revenue potential of 4000 crores, the project’s allure is magnified by its proximity to the esteemed Trump Towers and a meticulously designed 9-hole Golf Course. This 4-acre project is part of the 60-acre exclusive community “M3M Golf Estate.” The project is being designed by globally renowned architects from London, Uptown Hansen Architects (UHA). The development cost of the project is 1200 crores. There will be 350 homes, with prices ranging from 10 crores to 30 crores. It will be delivered by 2031.

The Golf Course Extension Road (GCRE) has become the dream investment destination in the country. It has also solidified its position as the country’s premier housing and retail destination.

“In recent years, GCRE has emerged as Gurgaon’s ultimate destination for luxury residences, catalyzing a surge in demand and substantial annual price appreciation of up to 40%. With average prices reaching a plus of 20,000 psf in 2023 and projections indicating further escalation to more than 50,000 psf over the next 3 years, the growth trajectory is remarkable. M3M is unveiling its latest masterpiece, reaffirming its pioneering status in the luxury real estate industry.” Sudeep Bhatt, President, M3M India.

M3M Altitude Landscape is being designed by the Oracle Landscape. The apartments will have a composition of 4 bhk (plus a servant room) and penthouses ranging from 3780 sq ft to 8000 sq ft. The project features the tallest sky club in Gurgaon, measuring a staggering area of Approx 2 million Sq ft, which will have all amenities for the residents and will be connected with the residential units through a unique glass-air bridge, which will be the largest interconnected glass bridge in Gurgaon.