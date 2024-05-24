Celebrity Chef Karishma Sakrani Brings the Charm of Communion Cafe to Pune

Pune, 24th May 2024: The city of Pune is set to experience a new wave of culinary delight as Celebrity Chef Karishma Sakrani announces the opening of Communion Cafe, a vibrant and eclectic cafe that promises to become a cornerstone in Pune‘s food scene. Located at the prestigious Dr. Ajeenkya DY Patil University, DY Patil Road, Lohegaon, Charoli Budruk, Pune 412105, Communion Cafe extends its unique dining and community experience to the city’s residents and visitors.

Following the successful launch in Navi Mumbai, Communion Cafe is renowned for its invigorating ambiance, a wide array of artisanal beverages, delicious boba tea, and a menu that features nourishing bowls, loaded sandwiches, and comforting meals. The Pune branch vows to continue this tradition, providing an inviting space for food lovers and community gatherings alike.

Communion Cafe is more than just a dining venue; it’s a vibrant community space where guests can enjoy a leisurely lunch, a quick coffee break, or a hearty dinner. Designed with a tropical-chic aesthetic, the cafe boasts an airy, light-filled indoor space and an expansive outdoor area that offers a seamless connection with nature. The minimalist yet elegant decor, highlighted by natural materials and a soothing palette of terracotta, green, grey, and white, ensures a tranquil and welcoming atmosphere for all who enter.

Chef Karishma Sakrani has carefully curated the menu to reflect a blend of international flavors tailored to local tastes. From the comforting Mini Gunpowder Idlies and zesty Chicken Popcorn to the innovative Pav Bhaji Fondue and Chargrilled Ravas, every dish is a testament to Communion‘s commitment to quality and creativity. The cafe also plans to introduce an all-day healthy breakfast menu, catering to the evolving preferences of Pune‘s food enthusiasts.

Communion Cafe in Pune is strategically positioned to cater to the needs of travelers, local residents, and anyone in search of a refreshing culinary journey. The venue is set to host a variety of events, including game nights, music performances, and themed gatherings, making it a perfect spot to enjoy Pune‘s pleasant weather and dine under the stars.

Sameer Uttamsingh, Founder and Creative Director of Acme Hospitality Management & Consulting, expressed his enthusiasm for the new opening, stating, “With Communion, we aimed to create a unique space that emphasizes community, inclusivity, and exceptional culinary experiences. We are thrilled to bring our vision to Pune and invite everyone to join us in celebrating good food, great company, and unforgettable moments.”Communion Cafe in Pune is now open to the public from 11 am to 11 pm, promising an unparalleled dining experience that combines artisanal cuisine with a warm, community-focused atmosphere.