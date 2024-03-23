Mai Dubai Receives a Green Certification for Hosting at Moro Hub Green Cloud

Dubai, UAE, 23 March 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), presented a Green Certificate to Mai Dubai, the UAE’s leading bottled water company. The Green Certificate was presented to Abraham Kah Chief Executive Officer of Mai Dubai by Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer of Moro Hub in recognition of the company’s commitment to hosting their IT Workloads on Moro’s Green Cloud.

The decision to entrust Moro Hub with its data hosting needs reflects Mai Dubai’s dedication to employing cutting-edge technology and ensuring the highest standards of data management. Moro Green Cloud, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and robust infrastructure, has provided Mai Dubai with a secure and scalable environment to safeguard its critical business information.

“We are pleased to recognise Mai Dubai for their dedication to data excellence. Moro is committed to meet the evolving needs of businesses, and Mai Dubai’s decision to host its data with us reflects the trust in our capabilities. We look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting Mai Dubai in its digital transformation journey,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman.

Moro Hub’s certification underscores Mai Dubai’s compliance with industry-leading practices and regulations. The certification serves as a testament to Mai Dubai’s proactive approach to leveraging technology to enhance its business operations.

“At Mai Dubai, we understand the importance of data integrity and security in today’s digital landscape. Choosing Moro Hub as our data partner was a strategic decision to ensure that our business operations run smoothly, and our data remains protected. This certification from Moro Hub further validates our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in data management,” said Abraham Kah

Moro Green Cloud, which is VMware-certified securely stores and saves data. This certification solidifies Moro hub position as a forward-thinking and technologically advanced company and also highlights its commitment to providing world-class data hosting services in the region.