Mayple Global Announces Partnership With Emirates Courier Express to Expand Cross-border Delivery Capabilities

New York, NY – [Sept 5, 2025] — Mayple Global (Mayple), the logistics platform revolutionizing cross-border ecommerce, today announced a strategic agreement with Emirates Courier Express, the end-to-end global integrator solution of Emirates Airline. This partnership unlocks international shipping at unprecedented speed and efficiency for U.S.-based E-commerce merchants by leveraging Mayple’s centralized logistics hub in Dubai and Emirates’ global fleet of wide-body passenger aircraft to deliver packages to eight markets.

Mayple pioneered the global hub-and-spoke model for cross-border ecommerce—a system designed to mirror the efficiency of domestic distribution at an international scale. By centralizing inventory in Dubai and connecting directly to local markets, Mayple enables brands to ship worldwide from a single hub, reducing customs complexity, accelerating fulfillment, and simplifying inventory management. This partnership with Emirates Courier Express builds on that foundation, integrating Emirates’ high-frequency passenger flight network to deliver even faster transit times, seamless reach into historically challenging markets, and more competitive shipping rates for Mayple merchants.

“Cross-border shipping has always been an expensive, fragmented mess,” said Ammar Moiz, Founder and CEO of Mayple Global. “We built Mayple to solve that—end-to-end. By tapping into Emirates’ flight network and anchoring our hub in Dubai, we’re giving U.S. brands a faster, smarter way to reach global customers with full visibility, reliability, and control.”

Emirates Courier Express leverages the airline’s high-frequency flight schedules and its widebody fleet to move packages more directly from origin to destination, minimizing handoffs and reducing time in transit. This approach mirrors passenger routing, offering faster, more predictable delivery across key international markets. Currently live in eight previously underserved markets, the vision is to expand Emirates Courier Express to every destination on Emirates’ vast global network.

Mayple has developed Mayple Direct, a first-of-its-kind solution that integrates Emirates Courier Express’ flight network with Mayple’s proprietary platform, featuring real-time order tracking and the world’s first fully integrated cross-border customer experience platform. By bringing logistics, visibility and customer experience into one place, Mayple Direct solves the long-standing challenges of unreliable delivery, poor tracking and delayed shipments in international ecommerce. This partnership is designed to serve growing U.S. brands that want to expand globally without building country-specific warehousing or navigating fragmented carrier relationships.

“Emirates Courier Express is built on the need to simplify and streamline international ecommerce logistics – an ethos that is perfectly aligned with Mayple,” said Dennis Lister, Senior Vice President, Product and Innovation at Emirates SkyCargo. “As we rapidly scale this innovative door-to-door solution, merchants on Mayple will have access to our direct flight schedules and vast global network, to deliver packages all over the world with the speed, reliability and quality Emirates is known for.”

Merchants on Mayple already reach over 80 countries with average delivery speeds of 3.5 days from checkout to doorstep and a 99%+ deliverability rate. With centralized customs handling, real-time tracking, and a unified logistics stack from factory to final mile, the platform reduces operational overhead and accelerates global sales. On average, Mayple brands see a 19.2% lift in international revenue within their first 90 days on the platform.

This move marks an expansion of Mayple’s logistics network and reflects its strategy of reducing the operational barriers that limit cross-border growth for ecommerce sellers. With technology handling routing, compliance, and fulfillment in a single system, Mayple aims to bring the speed and efficiency of domestic shipping to international retail.