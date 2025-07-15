Medusa Beverages partners with One Source to elevate brand communication

New Delhi, India, 15 July 2025 – Medusa Beverages, a leader in crafting innovative and premium beers, has announced its partnership with One Source, a leading integrated marketing consultancy. The collaboration will focus on reputation management, strategic communication, and amplifying Medusa Beverages’ brand presence across key markets.

Founded in 2017, Medusa Beverages disrupted the Indian beer market by introducing a mid-strength beer with a 5.9% alcohol content that balances taste, hit, and drinkability, catering to evolving consumer preferences. In just six years, the company has achieved remarkable growth, emerging as the third-largest beer player in Delhi with a 7% market share. Today, Medusa Beverages offers a variety of beers, including its flagship Medusa Beer, Medusa Air, Medusa Premium Strong Ale, and its latest collaboration with Warner Brothers for Medusa House of the Dragon Beer. At One Source, the mandate will be spearheaded by lead counsel on the account, Dyutiman Basu, reporting into Co- lead for Corporate Communication, Honey Mehra and the national team.

“At Medusa Beverages, we have always believed in pushing boundaries and creating a unique beer-drinking experience for our consumers. As we continue to expand our footprint, our partnership with One Source will enable us to craft compelling narratives, engage with our audience more effectively, and strengthen our position as a category leader in the industry,” said Avneet Singh, Founder and CEO, Medusa Beverages.

Sandeep Rao, Managing Director, One Source, added, “Medusa Beverages is a brand that has redefined the beer-drinking culture in India. Our approach as a consultancy is to align with our partners’ business objectives and drive impactful communication strategies. We are excited to work with Medusa Beverages and look forward to building a strong, resonant brand story that connects with beer enthusiasts across India.”

One Source, with its offices in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, serves a diverse clientele across sectors, including consumer goods, BFSI, technology, and startups. The consultancy has built a reputation for delivering strategic marketing solutions across branding, content marketing, digital marketing, and corporate communication.