VGP Marine Kingdom Records Rare Bamboo Shark Breeding in India

First successful captive breeding of this species in an Indian aquarium

Chennai, 11th May 2026: VGP Marine Kingdom has successfully recorded the breeding of the Brownbanded Bamboo Shark (Chiloscyllium punctatum), marking one of the first successful captive breeding achievements of this species in an Indian aquarium. This milestone represents a significant advancement in marine conservation and aquarium science in the country.

The Brownbanded Bamboo Shark is a fascinating benthic species native to the Indo-Pacific region. It is easily recognized during its juvenile stage by distinctive dark brown bands across its body, which gradually fade as the shark matures. The species typically inhabits shallow reef environments and is known for its calm nature and ability to adapt to life on the seabed.

The successful breeding at VGP Marine Kingdom reflects the aquarium’s high standards of aquatic care, habitat management, and the expertise of its marine specialists. The shark eggs are currently being carefully monitored and protected in a dedicated quarantine and incubation system managed by the aquarium’s marine team to ensure safe development.

Visitors to VGP Marine Kingdom will also have the unique opportunity to witness the incubation process and learn more about shark species, marine ecosystems, and conservation practices. The aquarium plans to use this milestone as an educational platform to raise awareness about the importance of protecting marine biodiversity.

Captive breeding initiatives like this play an important role in reducing reliance on wild populations and promoting sustainable aquarium practices. Such efforts also contribute to research, species understanding, and long-term conservation strategies.

Speaking about the achievement, Mr. VGPR Premdas, Director, VGP Marine Kingdom, said, “The successful breeding of the Brownbanded Bamboo Shark is a proud and significant moment for VGP Marine Kingdom. It reflects the dedication and expertise of our marine team and our commitment to marine conservation and education. Achievements like this place VGP Marine Kingdom among the few aquariums contributing to captive marine breeding efforts in India, while also helping create greater awareness about protecting our ocean ecosystems.”

VGP Marine Kingdom, located along the East Coast Road in Chennai, is one of India’s largest and most advanced walk-through aquariums. The facility features several themed marine zones that showcase a diverse range of aquatic species from around the world, offering visitors an immersive experience of marine life and underwater ecosystems. The aquarium is dedicated to marine education, conservation awareness, and responsible aquatic care, while providing an engaging platform for families, students, and researchers to explore the fascinating world of the oceans.

This milestone strengthens VGP Marine Kingdom’s role as an important centre for marine education, research, and biodiversity conservation in India, while offering visitors an engaging and informative glimpse into the wonders of marine life.