COMAU and OMRON Robotics Partner to Advance Industrial Automation Worldwide

Turin, Italy and Pleasanton, California, USA – May 11, 2026 – COMAU and OMRON Robotics (Omron) have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement to accelerate the global adoption of advanced industrial automation solutions. The partnership will focus on fast-growing industries including electronics, semiconductors, medical manufacturing, and light industrial intralogistics, where demand continues to rise for flexible and easily deployable automation technologies.

The collaboration is designed to address increasing customer demand for scalable, adaptable automation systems that integrate efficiently with both existing production lines and next-generation manufacturing environments. By combining their complementary technologies, product portfolios, and industry expertise, COMAU and Omron aim to expand access to advanced automation solutions for manufacturers worldwide.

The companies also see the agreement as a foundation for future joint initiatives. By integrating robotics hardware, intelligent control systems, and software-driven automation, the partnership aims to help manufacturers improve operational efficiency, increase flexibility, and enhance overall production performance across a wide range of industrial applications.

“This initiative reflects our strategy to strengthen Comau’s solution portfolio through high-value partnerships,” said Pietro Gorlier, CEO of COMAU. “Omron is a strong strategic fit because we share a common vision centered on innovation and customer value. By combining Comau’s robotics expertise with Omron’s advanced technologies and software capabilities, we can deliver automation solutions that are easier to implement, highly adaptable, and ready to support future manufacturing needs. This collaboration also reinforces our position in high-growth industries and emerging markets, helping customers manage increasing industrial complexity with safe, reliable, and scalable automation.”

“By bringing together two highly complementary portfolios, this collaboration creates new opportunities for manufacturers seeking greater agility and efficiency,” said Olivier Welker, CEO of OMRON Robotics. “Combining our strengths in robotics, intelligent automation, advanced control, and application expertise will help customers respond more quickly to evolving market requirements. Together, we aim to deliver flexible, connected, and sustainable production systems that support long-term growth.”