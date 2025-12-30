“Mere Krishn” – A magnificent theatrical play showcasing the Divine Journey of Shri Krishn.

The play has Sourabh Raaj Jain as Shri Krishn, Pooja B Sharma as Radha & Mahamaya and Arpit Ranka as Duryodhan & Kans. The play is directed by Rajiiv Singh Dinkaar, produced by Vivek Gupta, Rajiiv Singh Dinkaar & Vishnu Patil. It is written by Dr. Naresh Katyayan, with an original music score by Udbhav Ojha. With a runtime of 2 hour & 45 minutes “Mere Krishn” is an immersive theatrical experience that journeys through the divine, human, and philosophical dimensions of Shri Krishn’s life. The play unfolds across 20 vivid scenes, each representing a key chapter from Shri Krishn’s life — from his childhood in Vrindavan to his final moments in Dwarka.

While rooted in timeless philosophy, the storytelling is entertaining, visually rich, and emotionally engaging — combining theatre, music, dance, and multimedia.The play reveals lesser-known moments and perspectives from Shri Krishn’s life.

Director’s Vision

Rajiiv Singh Dinkaar says that the direction blends performative storytelling with immersive visuals and symbolic stage language — using space, sound, and light to transform emotion into experience. The tone is poetic yet modern, philosophical yet entertaining.

Each scene is envisioned as a painting in motion — where theatre meets visual art and spiritual exploration.

Through this play, the director seeks to awaken a dialogue — not about worship, but about awareness.

The intent is for every viewer to leave not asking, “Who is Shri Krishn?”, but realizing, “Shri Krishn is within me.

Each Actor’s individual look will be revealed shortly.