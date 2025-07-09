MG Group Unveils TIGRA Super-Premium Luxury Coach, Launches New Corporate & Brand Identity

Mumbai/Bengaluru, July 9, 2025 – MG Group, one of India’s leading privately-owned bus and coach manufacturers, today marked a significant milestone by unveiling its new corporate identity and TIGRA, a revolutionary range of in-house developed super-premium intercity coaches. Designed and manufactured at the MG Group’s coach manufacturing plant at Belagavi, the TIGRA offers supreme comfort and safety and is available on all 13.5-meter coach chassis for both domestic and international markets.

These pivotal launches, catering to both domestic and international markets, took place at the Group’s flagship “RE:BORN” event, held at The Royal Senate, Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. Present at the launch were from the leadership team of MG Group, that includes Mr. Anil Mohan Kamat, Chairman & Managing Director, MG Group, Mr. Sivakumar V., President – Strategy & Sales, MG Group, Mr. Gireesha Prabhu, Chief Operating Officer, MG Group along with the key stakeholders from across the automotive and mobility ecosystem, including MG’s coach customers, suppliers, and technology partners.

Commenting on the new product launches, Mr. Sivakumar V, President – Strategy & Sales, MG Group, said, “In the bus and coach body-building industry, progress is never overnight. It’s built on strong relationships, consistent quality, and the ability to evolve with changing transportation needs. MG is not just a legacy of engineering — it’s a legacy of character. The Tigra is going to a segment leader from day one, we are optimistic of that.”

Launch of New Corporate Identity: A Strategic Repositioning

The unveiling of MG Group’s new corporate identity marks the completion of a decade since MG’s entry into the premium coach segment. The new logo’s uninterrupted flow from M to G symbolizes a seamless journey, guiding customers from concept to market and beyond. Its hexagonal silhouette, inspired by a metal bolt, reinforces the brand’s engineering strength.

It signifies a pivotal transformation—from a contract manufacturer supporting high-volume OEM production to a product-led, brand-driven mobility solutions provider. This refreshed identity reflects a broader strategic shift, positioning MG Group as a visible and value-creating force in the evolving transport landscape.

“Over the past four decades, MG has built its reputation on consistent execution, design strength, and trusted OEM relationships,” said Anil Mohan Kamat, Chairman & Managing Director, MG Group, speaking on the new branding announcement. “This new identity signals a shift in our market positioning—we’re no longer just a reliable vendor behind the scenes. We are stepping forward as a brand that leads with innovation, design, and premium product offerings like TIGRA.”

The brand refresh includes a new visual language and messaging strategy designed to better represent MG’s end-to-end capabilities and growing ambition in the intercity coach and future-ready mobility segments.

While talking at the launch event, Mr. Gireesha Prabhu, Chief Operating Officer, MG Group, said, “Today, we don’t just unveil a new identity. We welcome a new era — bold instance, global in vision, and human at heart. TIGRA offers supreme comfort, safety, and serviceability on all available 13.5-meter coach chassis.”

TIGRA: A Super-Premium Coach for the Intercity Segment

The unveiling of TIGRA from MG Group represents a newly developed, fully engineered, and premium product offering aimed at long-haul intercity and tourism applications. Designed and developed at MG’s coach manufacturing plant, TIGRA offers supreme comfort, safety, and serviceability on all available 13.5-meter coach chassis, boasting the following key features:

ABS-moulded plush interiors with no sharp edges or visible fasteners, ensure a sleek and safe environment.

with no sharp edges or visible fasteners, ensure a sleek and safe environment. Integrated ambient lighting and premium berth and seat upholstery for an elevated passenger experience.

for an elevated passenger experience. Signature styling with full-length Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and a unique heartbeat-style light strip for a distinctive presence.

and a unique heartbeat-style light strip for a distinctive presence. High-quality PU moulded assistance handles designed for enhanced passenger safety and convenience.

Production of TIGRA will be undertaken at MG’s state-of-the-art Coach Manufacturing facility in Belagavi, Karnataka, which has recently seen substantial investments in tooling, jigs, and quality systems for high-output coach manufacturing.

Legacy and Future Outloo

With over 125,000 bus bodies delivered across diverse applications—including school, staff, intercity, luxury, mofussil, and special-purpose segments (such as defense and ambulance applications)—MG Group brings deep domain expertise and execution capability. Its vertically integrated operations span the entire product lifecycle: from digital design and prototyping to electrical systems, interiors, composites, and full-scale mass and custom manufacturing.

In addition to this, MG offers a unique and robust after-sales network, providing essential support to its pan-India customer base.

The launch of TIGRA and the new brand identity mark the beginning of MG Group’s next chapter, endeavouring to satisfy the evolving need for passenger comfort and luxury while continuing to be a trendsetter in the luxury coach segment.