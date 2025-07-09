NNAHRA Welcomes New Leadership, Highlighting Growth and a Stronger Future for Tribal Human Resources

WASHINGTON, DC — July 9, 2025 — The National Native American Human Resources Association (NNAHRA) is proud to announce recent leadership updates that reflect the organization’s continued evolution and commitment to empowering Native American HR professionals across the country. These appointments bring a wealth of experience and fresh perspectives to the team that underscore a bold and promising path forward for the association.

Now serving as vice president of NNAHRA is Arnold Williams, a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate. Williams brings more than 17 years of HR experience and currently serves as HR director for his tribe. He has also served as payroll manager, worked in law enforcement and held various roles in the gaming industry. A longtime NNAHRA supporter and former vice chairman, Williams remains active in his community through youth engagement and cultural education.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to be appointed Vice President of the National Native American Human Resources Association and grateful for the trust placed in me,” Williams shares. “I remain committed to advancing tribal workforce development, strengthening HR leadership and empowering the Native American communities we serve as part of NNAHRA.”

Suzanne Clem, who has been involved with NNAHRA since 2006, has transitioned from secretary to treasurer, while Dorothy Cyr, previously a board member, has been appointed secretary. Both are leaders at Wildhorse Resort and Casino, owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Clem has played a key role in expanding NNAHRA’s membership and professional development efforts. Cyr, a member of the Umatilla Tribes, brings 16 years of HR experience and is recognized for leading impactful workforce programs that guide tribal members through every stage of their career.

“I am honored for the appointment in a new role as Secretary for the National Native American Human Resources Association and excited to have a stake in an organization that supports our human resource professionals and tribal leaders working within Indigenous Country by providing education events, services and professional certifications to preserve our tribal sovereignty, self-sufficiency and the right to self-govern. Looking forward to a bright future, as we embrace change!” Cyr shares.

Lorilee Morsette joins the leadership team as a new board member. Azadeh Tavakoli now serves as director of the NNAHRA Foundation. Morsette, a tribal council member of the Suquamish Tribe and a Chippewa Cree from Rocky Boy, Montana, brings more than a decade of leadership in human resources, economic development and tribal governance. Tavakoli, who is Meskwaki and Iranian, has worked in both tribal and medical HR since 2007 and holds several national certifications. Both bring strategic leadership and a shared commitment to advancing Native-led initiatives and strengthening the HR systems across Indigenous Country.

“What this recognition means most to me is the opportunity to deepen my service to NNAHRA and our mission. It allows me to strengthen relationships, build meaningful partnerships and create clear pathways for our members to thrive,” Morsette shares. “As someone deeply rooted in community and cultural values, this role is more than a title — it’s a commitment to uplift our people, support our Native HR professionals and ensure that the work we do reflects the strength and resilience of our Nations.”

These changes signal a strong direction for NNAHRA’s future, building on the expertise of returning leaders and welcoming new voices to the table. Each appointee brings a deep understanding of tribal HR needs and a passion for advancing the profession through advocacy, education and community building.

“This new chapter of leadership brings together trusted experience and new vision,” said Judy Wright, president of NNAHRA. “Each of these leaders embodies the values of our organization and brings a unique commitment to supporting Native HR professionals. I’m excited for what’s ahead as we continue working together to strengthen our community.”

NNAHRA remains committed to its mission of providing quality HR services and support to Native communities and looks forward to the continued impact of its leadership team.