Ahmedabad, November 5, 2026: MICA, Ahmedabad, India’s premier institute for strategic marketing and communication, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bhawanipur Education Society College, Kolkata, to promote academic cooperation and create opportunities for collaborative learning, research, faculty engagement and student development. The MoU was signed on October 29, 2026, by Prof. Dilip Shah, Rector and Dean of Students, Bhawanipur Education Society College and Prof. Piyush Sinha, representing MICA.

The partnership establishes a framework for collaboration across student exchange and internship opportunities, faculty and staff exchanges, joint research projects, conferences, curriculum development, academic resource sharing, seminars, workshops, and community outreach initiatives.

As higher education institutions increasingly seek interdisciplinary approaches to prepare students for a fast-changing world, this collaboration aims to create meaningful connections between academic learning and industry practice while encouraging innovation, creativity, and responsible leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Piyush Sinha, Dean, MICA, said, “We are delighted to partner with Bhawanipur Education Society College at a time when education is entering what we call the Age of Imagination. Knowledge alone is no longer enough. Students need the ability to think creatively, communicate effectively, solve complex problems and work across disciplines. This collaboration brings together the academic strengths of both institutions and creates opportunities for students and faculty to learn, share ideas, undertake meaningful research and develop future-ready capabilities that can make a positive impact on industry and society. This association also furthers Mica’s diversity legacy by having more students from eastern and north eastern India.”

Also commenting on the occasion, Prof. Dilip Shah, Rector and Dean of Students, Bhawanipur Education Society College “At Bhawanipur Education Society College, we have always believed in providing our students with exposure that goes beyond the classroom. Our partnership with MICA opens up exciting avenues for academic exchange, research, industry engagement, and experiential learning. We are confident that this collaboration will enrich the educational journey of our students and faculty while fostering innovation, creativity, and a broader national perspective.”

The MoU will remain effective for an initial period of three years and provides a foundation for mutually agreed academic initiatives between the two institutions.

About Bhawanipur Education Society College

Bhawanipur Education Society College, Kolkata, is one of Eastern India’s leading higher education institutions, known for its commitment to academic excellence, holistic development, and student-centric learning. Over the years, the college has built a strong reputation for providing quality education across disciplines while encouraging co-curricular engagement, leadership development, entrepreneurship, and community participation. With a vibrant student community and a focus on preparing learners for evolving professional and societal challenges, the institution continues to play a significant role in shaping future-ready graduates.

About MICA

Founded in 1991, MICA (formerly Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad) is India’s premier institution dedicated to Strategic Marketing and Communications. Renowned for its interdisciplinary approach, MICA combines creativity, consumer understanding, strategy, technology and business to develop leaders for the marketing and communications industry. Through academic excellence, research and industry engagement, MICA continues to shape the future of marketing education.

Note: MICA – The School of Ideas is India’s premier institute for Strategic Marketing and Communications in Ahmedabad. MICA is no longer an Acronym.