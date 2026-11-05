Finance experts convene in Türkiye to unlock investment in nature

Bonn, Germany (5 November 2026) – The 9th GLF Investment Case Symposium, “AI and the Future of Sustainable Finance,” will examine what makes nature solutions investable and impactful.

Held in Antalya, Türkiye, and online on 18 November 2026, alongside the United Nations’ climate conference, the symposium will explore how science, artificial intelligence and sound data governance can improve sustainable finance, investment decision-making, and connections among investors, funds and projects.

Plenaries and interactive sessions will showcase innovative climate, biodiversity and carbon finance opportunities and how credible returns, bankable structures and de-risking tools can place them at the core of global investment.

Twelve months after its announcement at COP30 in Belém, Rio Changemakers will go live at the symposium as a Minimum Viable Product (MVP). This AI-enabled, science-guided marketplace connects investors and funds with locally led climate and nature solutions. The launch is also an opportunity for projects, funds and investors to apply for the marketplace.

New experts joining the speakers lineup

Alejandro Kilpatrick, Manager, Capacity-building subdivision, Means of Implementation Division, UNFCCC . Contributed to the negotiation of the Paris Agreement, particularly Article 9 on climate finance.

. Contributed to the negotiation of the Paris Agreement, particularly Article 9 on climate finance. Ken Kimani, Director of Corporate Affairs, Ol Pejeta Conservancy . Focuses on unlocking blended finance and building sustainable business models.

. Focuses on unlocking blended finance and building sustainable business models. Margaret Kim, CEO, Gold Standard . Helps climate and development initiatives to quantify, certify and maximize their impacts.

. Helps climate and development initiatives to quantify, certify and maximize their impacts. Michal Nachmany, CEO and Founder, Climate Policy Radar . International expert in climate policy and governance, advising the IPCC on the role of responsible AI.

. International expert in climate policy and governance, advising the IPCC on the role of responsible AI. Riki Frindos, Chair of the Executive Board, KEHATI Foundation and Non-Executive Director, Mandiri Investment Management. Plays a key role in advancing sustainable investment practices in Indonesia.

Learn more about the speakers and discover new leading voices joining as the symposium approaches.

Among the program highlights

The opening plenary “ A new era of action for sustainable finance ” will examine the systems, assumptions and barriers standing between available capital and investment opportunities. Topics include responsible AI, trusted data, investment readiness and the role of public, private and philanthropic finance.

” will examine the systems, assumptions and barriers standing between available capital and investment opportunities. Topics include responsible AI, trusted data, investment readiness and the role of public, private and philanthropic finance. In the Lions’ Den sessions “ From conservation impact to investment readiness ” and “ What makes a fund bankable? ” selected projects from the Rio Changemakers pipeline and funds will pitch to potential investors for live feedback and audience voting. Feedback on projects will cover risks, governance, measurable outcomes, financing instruments and other project-specific areas. On funds, feedback will cover financial structures, risks, investment readiness, impact, bankability, monitoring and more.

” and “ ” selected projects from the Rio Changemakers pipeline and funds will pitch to potential investors for live feedback and audience voting. Feedback on projects will cover risks, governance, measurable outcomes, financing instruments and other project-specific areas. On funds, feedback will cover financial structures, risks, investment readiness, impact, bankability, monitoring and more. The session “ Will AI be the turnkey for sustainable investment? ” will explore where technology can improve investment decisions, where deeper financial and institutional barriers remain and how human judgement, responsible data governance and community participation should shape its use.

” will explore where technology can improve investment decisions, where deeper financial and institutional barriers remain and how human judgement, responsible data governance and community participation should shape its use. The closing plenary “What will it take to unlock sustainable finance?” will reflect on key insights from COP31, including the Rio Changemakers ministerial roundtable in the Blue Zone before the symposium, and the day’s discussions, to accelerate investment.

Other hybrid and digital sessions will address financing youth-led ecosystem action, the power of investing in peatlands, scaling resilient food systems, stories of locally led restoration and more. Formats include workshops, debates, ideas exchange sessions and an interactive vision wall about a thriving world.

A knowledge committee of 13 experts from leading organizations designed the program. Among them is Maimuna Jawara, one of the first six primary forest ambassadors named by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) at the biodiversity COP17 in Armenia, recognized for her work in The Gambia and Uganda. Jawara is also a part of the GLF community as coordinator of the GLFx Banjul chapter.

Explore the full agenda and register for the symposium.