RAM KI LEELA: A Grand Ramayana Concert Takes Centre Stage at Hindu Sabha Mandir’s Grand Dussehra Festival in Canada

With a 100-foot-wide stage, five LED screens and more than 150 performers and crew, Kahani Junction brings India’s timeless epic to life before an audience of over one lakh.

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA | Nov 05: The timeless story of the Ramayana came alive on an extraordinary scale as Kahani Junction presented Ram Ki Leela – A Grand Ramayana Concert at Hindu Sabha Mandir’s Grand Dussehra Festival in Brampton. Bringing together music, theatrical storytelling, choreography and spectacular stage production, the presentation offered audiences a contemporary way to experience one of India’s most cherished epics.

Drawing an audience of more than one lakh people in a single evening, the production became a major highlight of the celebrations. It unfolded on a 100-foot-wide stage featuring five LED screens, including a 40-by-20-foot main screen. Elaborate costumes, music, choreography, professional lighting and specially designed fire and smoke effects brought the familiar characters and episodes of the Ramayana to life.

The celebrations also featured the traditional Ravan Dahan and a Ramayana-inspired drone show, adding another dimension to the festival. The overall event involved an investment of approximately $200,000, reflecting the scale of the celebrations and the collective effort behind bringing such a large cultural experience to audiences in Canada.

For Kahani Junction, Ram Ki Leela is about more than presenting a familiar story on stage. It is about creating an experience through which children, parents and grandparents can connect with India’s cultural heritage together. Presented in a concert-style theatrical format, the production brings the Ramayana’s timeless values of courage, devotion, righteousness and the triumph of good over evil to audiences across generations.

The idea behind Kahani Junction began in the winter of 2023, when four friends started discussing how India’s timeless stories could be presented differently for children growing up in Canada. Their shared concern was that younger generations might gradually lose their connection with the stories, traditions and values that shaped earlier generations.

What began as a conversation gradually developed into a community-driven cultural theatre initiative. Today, its productions bring together more than 150 performers and crew members, ranging in age from four to over 75 years. The initiative creates opportunities for families, young artists and experienced performers to participate in a shared cultural experience.

Since its inception, Kahani Junction’s productions have recorded more than 250,000 cumulative live audience attendances, while its digital content has reached over two million people. The Grand Dussehra presentation represents another significant milestone in the organization’s growing journey.

The production’s scale and visual storytelling reflect the continued relevance of traditional Indian epics in contemporary society. By bringing these stories to the live stage, Kahani Junction hopes to create meaningful connections between generations and give younger audiences an opportunity to experience their cultural heritage beyond books, television and digital screens.

Having taken Ram Ki Leela to Ottawa for its first performance in the city in October 2026, Kahani Junction is now looking to expand its presence across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. Its long-term ambition is to develop into a touring cultural theatre company, taking its interpretation of the Ramayana and other Indian epics to audiences across Canada and the United States.

Through Ram Ki Leela – A Grand Ramayana Concert, Kahani Junction aims to demonstrate that stories passed down through generations can find a meaningful place on contemporary stages, bringing communities together and keeping India’s timeless cultural traditions alive for generations to come.