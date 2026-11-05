How Keeping an Investor Costs Less Than Finding a New One

-Mindaugas Suklevicius – Founder and Fund Manager at HF Quarters
None of that applies to an investor who has already committed. The evaluation has been done already, and a strong relationship exists. A repeat commitment removes both the preceding search and reviews, cutting a lengthy process short and easing the fundraising process for both parties.
For most managers, the most realistic source of capital for a new next fund is the investor base they already have, that new relationships build on rather than replace. As a result, success in fundraising can depend on the same investors returning. A step up in fund size generally reflects existing investors committing more. The capacity to grow across funds, therefore, rests on the quality of the relationships already in place.
Re-commitment decisions are formed over the life of the fund. Investors weigh how clearly a manager reports, how issues are handled, and whether the leadership is robust. By the time a manager returns to the market, allocators have built a significant opinion of the manager. As such, strong investor relations can smooth the next fundraising process.