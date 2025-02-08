Blue Mounds, WI, February 08, 2025 –midwesternbioag.com/midwestern-bioag-and-grow-source-expand-relationship-to-enhance-agricultural-solutions-in-the-upper-midwest/

Midwestern BioAg, a leader in agriculture soil solutions, is pleased to announce an expanded channel partner relationship with Grow Source, LLC. Our expanded partnership supports Midwestern BioAg’s shift in focus to enhance channel partner growth and builds on the existing collaboration with Grow Source to further strengthen their ability to offer innovative, soil-enhancing products to a broader range of customers across the upper Midwest.

Midwestern BioAg has operated as a hybrid agricultural retailer and dealer platform for over a decade. To better serve both farmers and channel partners, Midwestern BioAg is committing to channel partners becoming the primary service presence for farmers. This commitment prioritizes channel partners in bringing the best-in-class Midwestern BioAg product portfolio to farms across the country.

Midwestern BioAg has been at the forefront of revolutionizing agriculture for over 40 years by developing products that improve soil health, increase farm productivity, and ensure sustainable farming practices. Through superior fertilizers, strategic application, and enhanced resource efficiency, Midwestern BioAg empowers farmers to build healthier, more productive farms, fostering long-term success for any operation.

With a rich heritage of over 20 years in the agricultural industry, Grow Source has earned its reputation as a trusted partner for those seeking excellence in soil nutrition, seed, and forage supplies. Their commitment to quality and performance enables them to serve a diverse clientele across the nation, including small and large retailers, wholesalers, and direct farm customers. Grow Source prides itself on delivering products that not only meet the highest standards but also offer a proven return on investment (ROI), empowering agricultural operations to ascend to new heights of productivity and success. Supported by a continually expanding team of 11 knowledgeable agricultural consultants, Grow Source is poised to offer expert guidance and innovative strategies that drive growth and sustainability in the ever-evolving landscape of agriculture. At Grow Source, they are dedicated to fostering growth and innovation in every partnership they cultivate.

With the expansion of this partnership, Grow Source will enhance its portfolio of Midwestern BioAg’s trusted products and solutions, offering even more value to growers and agricultural distributors. This collaboration will bring cutting-edge products, expert guidance, and the resources necessary to foster healthier soil and more productive farms to a larger audience.

“Midwestern BioAg is committed to bringing industry-leading agronomic solutions to farms through our channel partners. When Grow Source approached us with the opportunity to increase its business with us, we immediately got to work. We are excited to deepen our relationship with Grow Source and expand the reach of our products to even more growers,” said Gaji Balakaneshan, CEO of Midwestern BioAg. “This partnership strengthens our shared commitment to soil nutrition, and together, we look forward to servicing farmers with the tools and resources they need to build thriving, future-proof operations.”

Grow Source’s President, Josh Elsing, added, “Our expanded partnership with Midwestern BioAg allows us to continue providing our customers with innovative and effective agricultural solutions. Together, we are dedicated to driving forward the future of agriculture, helping growers increase their productivity while improving soil health for years to come.”

The partnership between Midwestern BioAg and Grow Source promises to offer significant value to farmers seeking sustainable solutions and a proven path to greater success.