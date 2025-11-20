Monalli Jain: Guiding Light in Spiritual Wellbeing and Divination

In the vibrant spiritual and wellness scene of Gujarat, Monalli Jain emerges as a multi-faceted expert whose insights have transformed countless lives. As the founder of Aurum Tarot, she is a best tarot card reader , vastu shastra expert, astrologer and numerologist, who blends ancient wisdom with modern guidance to help people navigate the complexities of life. With her holistic approach, Monalli has become a trusted name for those seeking clarity in education, relationships, career, fame, money, love and family matters.

Journey from corporate to cosmic guidance

Monalli Jain’s journey to becoming a spiritual entrepreneur is as inspiring as her work. Previously immersed in the corporate world, she found herself dissatisfied and yearning for inner peace. This led her to embrace tarot card reading not just as a profession, but as a calling to help others resolve life’s dilemmas. Today, as the owner of Aurum Tarot in Ahmedabad, she expands her expertise to include Reiki and Pranic Healing, Crystal Healing, and Writing Therapy. Monalli emphasizes a synergistic approach that harmonizes the body, mind, and spirit, believing that angelic forces guide clients to solutions.

Her services go beyond traditional tarot; she offers accurate numerology readings to aid in decision-making, Vastu tips to optimize the energy of the home (such as removing cracks that disrupt harmony), and she is best astrologer in ahmedabad , who provides birth chart analysis consultation. For example, she advises on the interplay between celestial bodies like the Moon and Vastu principles to promote a positive environment. Clients can consult her for individual sessions, often highlighting her accurate predictions and empowering advice.

Life Transformation: Stories of Positive Transformation

Under Monalli’s guidance, many individuals have experienced profound transformation. Testimonials paint a picture of her impact: Initially skeptical, one client described her sessions as a divine connection that brought clarity and relief. Another praised her for providing “perfect answers” ​​to life’s challenges, while others noted her calm demeanor and friendly approach that left them feeling relaxed and empowered. Through numerology, she helps people align their decisions with universal energy, such as interpreting angel numbers for daily guidance. Her Vastu expertise addresses practical issues, such as energy flow in homes, preventing anxiety, and promoting well-being.

Monalli’s work reaches a wider audience through free sessions and live interactions, where she tackles topics such as handwriting analysis and name changes in numerology. These efforts have helped people from various walks of life bring about positive changes, promote harmony and success.

Growing popularity in Gujarat’s media and social sectors

Monalli Jain’s influence has grown through Gujarat’s media channels and social media platforms, where she shares insightful content on astrology, Vastu and more. Based in Ahmedabad, her presence on platforms like Facebook and Instagram – under Aurum Tarot – showcases engaging reels and posts that resonate with followers, from Vastu wisdom to monthly tarot meanings. This visibility has made her a household name in the region, with her accurate and accessible style earning her widespread acclaim.

Her appeal is particularly notable among the youth, who are driven by her attractive looks and relevant content. The craze among the youth population is growing day by day, as they flock to her for modern take on ancient practices, which blend spirituality with everyday relevance.

A beacon for the future

As of 2025, Monalli Jain continues to expand her reach, offering consultations in her Prahladnagar office or online. Whether through tarot spreads that reveal hidden paths or vastu arrangements that harmonize spaces, she remains dedicated to empowering lives. For those seeking guidance in Gujarat and beyond, Monalli Jain is more than an expert – she is a catalyst for positive change.