Money Expo Qatar 2025: The Region’s Premier Financial Event Returns for Its 2nd Edition

Doha, Qatar| October 31, 2025: The highly anticipated Money Expo Qatar returns for its 2nd edition, promising to be bigger, bolder, and more dynamic than ever before. Set to take place on December 2nd – 3rd, 2025, at the prestigious Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC), this event stands as the Middle East’s premier platform for the trading, fintech, and investment community.

Meet Minds. Share Ideas. Shape Finance.

Money Expo Qatar 2025 is where visionaries, innovators, and industry leaders converge to shape the future of finance. Whether you’re a trader, investor, fintech enthusiast, or financial professional, this is your gateway to new opportunities and powerful connections. The event brings together a diverse audience, including:

● Traders & Investors

● Forex Brokers & Financial Institutions

● Technology Providers & Fintech Innovators

● Entrepreneurs & Startups

What Awaits You at Money Expo Qatar 2025?

● Engage with Global Leaders where world-renowned speakers and top financial minds, as they unpack real strategies, fresh market trends, and the future of trading and digital assets.

● Discover Game-Changing Innovations, get hands-on with the latest tech, tools, and platforms redefining trading, fintech, and investment across the globe.

● Network with Industry Movers, connect face-to-face with key decision-makers, visionary leaders, and fellow professionals driving the future of finance.

● Dive into interactive sessions, live panels, and discussions around AI-powered finance, blockchain breakthroughs, DeFi growth, and sustainable investing.

● Unlock the exclusive Free access, be among the first to discover new products, strategies, and investment opportunities shaping the financial future of the MENA region.

About Money Expo Qatar

Money Expo Qatar is organized by HQMENA, a leading global event organizer specializing in high-impact exhibitions and conferences across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. As one of the region’s most influential platforms for the trading and fintech community, Money Expo Qatar brings together industry leaders, innovators, investors, and professionals to explore the future of finance, unlock new opportunities, and drive meaningful growth across markets.

Save the Date & Secure Your Spot

Venue: Hall 2, Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Qatar

When: 2–3 December 2025, 10 AM–6 PM