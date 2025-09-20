Monolithisch India Commissions Capex-I at Purulia, Boosts Capacity to 206,000 TPA

New Delhi | September 20, 2025 – Monolithisch India Limited today announced the successful commissioning of Capex-I, the first phase of its ongoing capital expenditure programme, at its manufacturing plant in Purulia, West Bengal. With this milestone, the Company’s installed manufacturing capacity has expanded to 206,000 Tonnes Per Annum (TPA), further strengthening its leadership in the unshaped refractory materials segment.

Despite adverse weather conditions, the Company adhered to its planned commissioning schedule. To ensure seamless operations and consistent product quality, pre-runs and quality checks will be conducted over the next 10 days.

This capacity addition is designed to meet the rising demand for premium ramming mass products, supporting the growth of India’s steel industry. It also aligns with Monolithisch India’s strategy to enhance operational scale, adopt next-generation technologies, and reinforce its commitment to sustainability and customer-centric innovation.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Harsh Tekriwal, Managing Director, Monolithisch India Limited, said: “Capex-I marks a new chapter in Monolithisch India’s journey of growth and innovation. By investing in technology, infrastructure, and talent, we are positioning ourselves to enable more efficient and sustainable steel production in India.”

Monolithisch India remains dedicated to advancing the refractory materials industry through innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. The Company extends heartfelt gratitude to its customers, channel partners, investors, and stakeholders for their unwavering trust and support, which continue to be the cornerstone of its progress