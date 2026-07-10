Montra Electric Flags Off 65 Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks as Part of One of India’s Largest eM&HCV Deployments

Chandigarh, July 10: Montra Electric, the clean mobility brand of the Murugappa Group, today flagged off the first batch of its Rhino 5538 EV heavy–duty electric trucks from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Manesar, marking the commencement of a phased large-scale deployment across key industrial sectors in India.

The flag-off underscores the rapid evolution of India’s heavy commercial vehicle market from pilot deployments to commercial-scale electrification. As fleet operators increasingly adopt zero-emission freight solutions, Montra Electric has significantly scaled up production of its Rhino platform to meet a growing order pipeline and support the accelerating transition towards sustainable logistics.

Engineered for demanding freight operations, the Rhino 5538 EV delivers high performance, exceptional reliability and a lower total cost of ownership. Designed for applications across cement, steel, infrastructure, construction materials, mining and other heavy–duty sectors, the vehicle combines operational efficiency with the performance required for long-haul and high-utilisation freight movement.

The flag-off marks the first phase of deliveries, with the remaining vehicles scheduled for deployment over the coming months, further strengthening the electrification of freight operations across multiple industrial corridors.

Mr. Jalaj Gupta, Managing Director, Montra Electric (TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd.) said: “India’s heavy freight ecosystem has reached an important inflection point. Customers today are making electric trucks a part of their mainstream logistics operations rather than evaluating them through limited pilots. This shift is driving commercial-scale production at our Manesar facility, and we are proud to be supporting leading enterprises with products that combine performance, reliability and sustainability. Our focus remains on building an ecosystem that enables customers to transition confidently towards zero-emission freight.” Mr. Navneet Sethi, CEO – eMHCV, Montra Electric (IPLTech Electric Pvt. Ltd.) said: “The conversation around electric trucking has fundamentally changed. Fleet operators are now asking how quickly they can scale, not whether the technology works. These are the most demanding freight applications, requiring uncompromised performance, high uptime and dependable operating economics. Rhino has been engineered precisely for these requirements, delivering a compelling combination of productivity, efficiency and lower total cost of ownership. With manufacturing now ramped up, we are well positioned to support the growing demand from customers across India’s industrial sectors.”

The Rhino 5538 EV combines an advanced electric powertrain, intelligent vehicle engineering and connected telematics to address the evolving needs of modern freight transportation. Designed for high-utilisation commercial operations, it delivers the performance, reliability and operational efficiency required across diverse heavy–duty applications.

Backed by a growing order book and increasing customer adoption across sectors such as cement, steel, infrastructure and mining, Montra Electric continues to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, service network and customer support ecosystem to enable large-scale fleet electrification.

As businesses increasingly balance operational efficiency with sustainability commitments, electric heavy–duty trucks are emerging as a commercially viable solution for mainstream freight movement. The latest rollout from Montra Electric‘s Manesar facility reinforces the company’s commitment to accelerating India’s freight electrification journey through indigenous innovation, advanced manufacturing and customer-centric mobility solutions.