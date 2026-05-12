Outpost24 Launches AI-Powered Authentication to Remove Configuration Barriers in DAST

By replacing complex authentication setup with plain-language instructions, Outpost24 Scale helps Application Security and DevSecOps teams make authenticated DAST easier to configure, maintain, and scale.

Stockholm, Sweden, May 12- Outpost24, a global provider of cybersecurity solutions serving over 3,000 customers across more than 65 countries, today launched AI-powered authentication for Scale, its dynamic application security testing (DAST) solution. The new capability replaces fragile manual authentication configuration with plain-language instructions, helping Application Security and DevSecOps teams configure authenticated DAST scans faster, reduce maintenance effort, and expand authenticated coverage across large application portfolios.

Authenticated scanning is essential for finding vulnerabilities behind login pages, but it has traditionally been difficult to scale. Many DAST tools rely on scripts or browser recordings that can break when login flows change, creating maintenance work for specialist users and leaving coverage gaps across modern web applications.

Scale’s AI-powered authentication addresses this bottleneck by accepting plain-language instructions that an AI agent executes. This reduces reliance on scripts that can slow setup and create ongoing maintenance risk, allowing authentication configurations to be created and maintained across multiple applications and environments without scripting skills.

Outpost24 Scale provides automated vulnerability detection across external, internal, and commercial off-the-shelf applications, continuous monitoring against organizational security standards, and structured compliance reporting. Detection is developed with input from Outpost24’s certified penetration testing team, delivering low false positives and actionable results.

The launch is part of Outpost24’s broader AI strategy: applying AI where it reduces manual effort, simplifies security operations, and helps teams act faster. Additional AI-driven capabilities are planned across the Outpost24 platform throughout 2026.

“AI in security testing has moved from novelty to expectation, but the real test is whether it removes friction or just adds noise,” said Omri Kletter, Chief Product Officer at Outpost24. “Scale’s AI-powered authentication applies AI to one of the most persistent operational challenges in DAST, turning authentication setup into a natural-language workflow that can adapt as applications change. This is the direction we are taking across the platform: practical AI that makes security work faster, easier, and more scalable.”