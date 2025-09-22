AAEON’s UP Brand and Axelera Form Strategic Partnership to Elevate AI Acceleration Capabilities on New UP AI Dev Kits

The compatibility between UP’s new dev kit range and Metis M.2 AI Inference Acceleration Card is set to give developers an unprecedented boost in AI performance on small-footprint hardware.

(Taipei, Taiwan – September 22, 2025) AAEON’s UP brand, a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial development boards, has announced a strategic partnership with Axelera® AI, a company at the forefront of democratizing AI. Central to the partnership is the compatibility between Axelera’s Metis® M.2 AI Inference Acceleration Card and AAEON’s new UP Squared Pro TWL and UP Xtreme ARL, powered by the Intel® Core™ Processor N-series (formerly Twin Lake) and Intel® Core™ Ultra (formerly Arrow Lake) platforms, respectively.

By leveraging the synergy between AAEON’s efficiency-focused hardware and the best-in-class performance Axelera AI’s M.2 card offers, the developer community will be able to take advantage of up to 214 TOPS of AI performance with which to build applications requiring high-level inference, such as AI-based inspection systems and industrial robots, on small-footprint hardware.

Easily installed either via the M.2 2280 M-Key slots offered by both the UP Squared Pro TWL and UP Xtreme ARL, or preinstalled in the case of the UP Squared Pro TWL, the Metis M.2 AI Inference Acceleration Card can run inference on multiple cameras, as well as provide support for multiple parallel neural networks. With compatibility already established, UP customers are able to establish proof of concept faster as a result of Axelera’s wide range of out-of-the-box AI pipelines and models.