Nestroots Redefines Home Elegance: Introduces New Logo and an Array of Inspiring Creations!

India, 04 November 2023: Nestroots, a prominent new-age home decor and lifestyle brand, is proud to announce a significant transformation as it rebrands itself with a new logo and an invigorated identity. This strategic move reflects the brand’s unwavering dedication to growth and innovation, and maintaining a prominent position in the industry. It also serves as a pivotal step in strengthening its current customer relationships while extending its reach to a wider and more diverse audience.

As part of the rebranding exercise, Nestroots proudly introduces an expanded product category to offer a more diverse shopping experience, ultimately positioning itself as a one-stop solution for its customers. The fresh categories now encompass Bed Linen & Covers, offering a cosy sleep experience with Quilts and Pillow Shams sets, along with its upcoming Kids Furniture collection, designed to keep young ones delighted with an exciting range of Chairs, Sofas, and Wall Shelves. Their Festive Collection aims to capture the spirit of upcoming celebrations, while a brand new Decor collection adds charm to homes and celebrations with its exquisite range of dessert stands, platters and other serving essentials.

In the existing Furniture Category, Nestroots introduces an expanded range, including Beds, Sofas, Side Tables, and Ottomans, enhancing the home environment. The Kitchen & Dining Category sees new additions such as Cutlery, Chapati Boxes, Masala Boxes, Cutlery Holders, Jars, Canisters, and Pestle & Mortar. For those looking to elevate their hosting game during this Diwali, the Table Top & Bar Category now offers a wide collection of Cake Stands, Trays, Bowls, Platters, and Bar Tool Sets.

The centrepiece of this rebranding is Nestroots‘ redesigned logo, symbolising its commitment to innovation, quality, and aesthetics, seamlessly merging modernity with timeless elegance to ensure their continued relevance.

Established in 2016, Nestroots, with its exquisite fusion of contemporary and modern aesthetics, is aiming to double the growth in coming months. Today, with its brand identity overhaul, the company aims to further capitalise on the boom in India’s home decor sector which is witnessing a CAGR of 4.18% and is projected to reach 32.14 Bn USD by 2027. Nestroots‘ commitment to offering high-quality, India-inspired, and culturally rich home decor solutions perfectly aligns with these current market trends.

Chhavi Singh, Co- Founder and CEO of Nestroots, shared her insights on this exciting development and said, ” As we celebrate our 7th anniversary this year, we are thrilled to present Nestroots with its new logo and a fresh aesthetic with an enticing array of products and categories, reaffirming our position as the ultimate ‘Home-Everything’ destination in India. Our mission has always been to enhance the beauty and comfort of homes across the country. With this brand overhaul, we are thrilled to introduce an exciting range of new categories and products, including Bed and linen, kids’ furniture, and a festive decor collection, ensuring we continue to fulfil our mission. Our unwavering focus remains on our consumers, and this exciting journey is about making Nestroots an integral part of every Indian household’s celebration of home.” Shekhar Godiyal Co – Founder of Nestroots also expressed his thoughts on this development and said, “As we embark on this transformative journey, we are not just rebranding Nestroots, we’re redefining the way people experience and connect with their homes. With a seamless online presence and a commitment to innovation, our expanded product range represents our dedication to blending modern aesthetics with a touch of Indianness. We’re excited to be at the forefront of the industry, continuously adapting to meet the ever-evolving preferences of our valued customers.”

Nestroots gained national recognition on Shark Tank India Season 2. With its own seamless website and a robust presence leading online platforms, including Amazon, Pepperfry, Myntra, and more, Nestroots continues to evolve. This rebranding marks a significant stride in its journey, offering diverse products while remaining at the forefront of the industry, catering to evolving customer preferences.