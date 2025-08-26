New FishingBooker study highlights the Top 20 fishing towns across the USA – backed by data from over 100,000 trips

Fishing remains one of the most beloved outdoor activities in the United States, offering relaxation, adventure, and connection with nature. Whether it’s chasing trophy game fish in coastal waters or enjoying peaceful freshwater angling, the right location can make all the difference. In this article, we explore the top 20 fishing towns across the USA that offer the best experiences for fishing enthusiasts.

To help anglers find the best spots, FishingBooker, the world’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, analyzed data from more than 100,000 trips taken last year. The result is a definitive ranking of the top 20 fishing towns across the country for 2025. These destinations were selected based on six key criteria derived from FishingBooker’s internal data, including:

Number of available fishing charters

Average customer review score

Average recommendation score

Number of guides awarded the Angler’s Choice Award

Total number of bookings

Minimum price for a fishing trip

Only towns with at least 3 bookings in the last year were included, ensuring all rankings are based on current, real-world angling activity.

Which towns made the cut?

Here are the top 20 fishing towns in the USA for 2025:

Destin, Florida Panama City Beach, Florida Orange Beach, Alabama Galveston, Texas (shared 3rd) Islamorada, Florida Key West, Florida (shared 5th) St. Petersburg, Florida Marathon, Florida Wanchese, North Carolina (shared 8th) Murrells Inlet, South Carolina (shared 8th) Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (shared 8th) St. Augustine, Florida Sarasota, Florida Port Aransas, Texas (shared 13th) Naples, Florida Corpus Christi, Texas (shared 15th) Gulf Shores, Alabama Key Largo, Florida (shared 17th) Ocean City, Maryland (shared 17th) Lakeside Marblehead, Ohio (shared 17th)

Honoring the heart of America’s fishing towns

This ranking not only points anglers toward some of the best fishing experiences in the country but also celebrates the unique fishing cultures and communities that make these towns special. Each destination reflects local pride, tradition, and a deep connection to the waters that sustain them.

“Fishing is more than a pastime – it’s a way of life for many of these communities,” says Vukan Simic, Founder and CEO of FishingBooker. “By shining a spotlight on these towns, we honor the guides, families, and anglers who have built vibrant fishing cultures that welcome visitors and preserve a shared passion for the sport. We hope this ranking encourages anglers to explore new places and support these remarkable local communities.”

Photo by Tomasz Filipek: