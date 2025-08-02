NMDC achieves record-breaking July month volumes, production jumps 43percent

Hyderabad, 02 August, 2025: NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer and a Responsible Miner, has recorded its best-ever July month physical performance since its inception. The company has recorded a production of 3.09 MT and sales of 3.46 MT, marking a significant growth of 43% and 13% respectively over the corresponding period last year (CPLY).

The national miner also achieves its highest ever cumulative figures with production at 15.09 MT and sales at 14.98 MT, a growth of 33% and 14% respectively. This historic performance comes on the back of NMDC’s best-ever Q1 in FY26, setting a strong tone for rest of the year. The company has started Q2 on a stellar note, demonstrating its technical agility and operational excellence.

Commenting on the exceptional performance, Shri Amitava Mukherjee CMD, NMDC said, “With a strong start to Q2, marked by historic volumes driven by our technical prowess and operational excellence, we have achieved highest-ever production and sales figures in July. These numbers set the stage for continued growth. As we aim high, our sights are firmly set on ambitious targets and we are well-positioned to navigate the dynamic landscape ahead, leveraging our strengths to drive sustainable growth and long-term success.”

This achievement solidifies NMDC’s commitment to excellence and sustainability. Recently, four of NMDC’s iron ore mines were conferred with a five-star rating by the Indian Bureau of Mines for environmental stewardship and operational excellence, a testament to the company’s dedication to responsible mining practices. With this momentum, NMDC is poised to continue delivering exceptional performance and creating value for its stakeholders.