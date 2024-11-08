Chandigarh, November 8, Friday: The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), is orgainsing a mega job fair, Kaushal Mahotsav, in Bharatpur on November 19, announced Shri. Subhash Garg, MLA, Bharatpur on Thursday highlighting the job fair give youth an opportunity to take career in their respective domain.

Making the announcement during a press conference, Shri. Subhash Garg, “Skilling and Entrepreneurship has been the focus of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji because in a country as big as India, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is the only ministry that can cater to the needs of growing India. The main focus of Kaushal Mahotsav is to bridge the gap between employers and youth ready to be employed by giving them the opportunity to learn relevant soft skills that are necessary to excel in today’s fast paced industries. NSDC has also worked with the Gram Panchayat for the first time in history which makes Bharatpur Kaushal Mahotsav a pilot project and one-of-its-kind initiative to provide support to rural India.” Present during the occasion, Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and managing Director NSDC International said, “Our government’s focus has always been on providing job security for the youth. Multiple Kaushal Mahotsavs are being organized across India where the youth is being allowed to meet employers and enter the job market. NSDC is reaching nooks and corners of the country to create awareness about this amazing opportunity for the youth to get necessary training which will help them get employed. The companies willing to hire youth from Bharatpur have entrusted over 11,000 vacancies for different job roles which will support the local youth of Bharatpur.”

This landmark event concludes a month-long Job Readiness Programme, aimed at empowering the youth of Bharatpur and nearby districts with essential skills for a successful career. The five -day intensive employability training programme, spanning 40 hours, is still going on in Bharatpur at 15 training centres for job seekers covering modules on soft skills (effective communication, interview preparation, problem-solving, time management, etc.).

This program covers orientation on domain skills in sectors such as Automotive, Logistics, Tourism & Hospitality by trained experts. These training sessions will be held across 15 centres in Bharatpur and nearby areas.

Under the guidance of Honourable Minister Shri Jayant Chaudhary, many participants have completed and many and getting trained in the intensive 40-hour training module focused on CV writing, interview preparation, and communication skills, establishing a strong base for professional growth.

The Kaushal Mahotsav will feature a dynamic job fair where thousands of participants will receive offer letters from top companies in IT, hospitality, healthcare, and manufacturing. This initiative supports Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, prioritizing skill development, upskilling, and reskilling for India’s youth and workforce.

Bharatpur, as a key industrial hub, exemplifies the need for a skilled workforce, especially in its 554 registered mustard oil mills and over 10,000 micro and small enterprises in agro-based industries. Initiatives such as the Kaushal Mahotsav are essential in ensuring the local workforce is equipped to sustain and drive growth across these diverse sectors.

So far, NSDC has organized a total of eight Kaushal Mahotsavs since 6th Nov 2022 in Dhenkanal (Odisha), Bundi (Rajasthan), Koderma (Jharkhand), Lucknow 2023 (Uttar Pradesh), Secunderabad (Telangana), Sambalpur (Odisha), Lucknow 2024, Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh). These events saw participation from around 657 Employers, more than 45,000 candidates connected with 26,431 Employment opportunities.