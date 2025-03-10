Oakbridge Insurance Appoints John Ledyard as Chief Operating Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga.,March 10, 2025 –Oakbridge Insurance, one of the Southeast’s largest privately owned insurance agencies announces the appointment of John Ledyard as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Ledyard brings to Oakbridge a proven record of delivering exceptional results. He effectively combines agency expertise with a passion for operational excellence, bringing energy and innovation to Oakbridge.

As COO, Ledyard will focus on optimizing organizational structure, enhancing client services, and supporting Oakbridge’s continued rapid growth.

“John’s deep industry expertise and operational leadership complement the strengths of our team and align perfectly with Oakbridge’s strategic vision and values,” said Robbie Smith, President and CEO of Oakbridge Insurance. “As we continue to expand our business through both organic and inorganic growth, his leadership will ensure we deliver exceptional value to our clients and insurance carrier partners. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Since its founding in December of 2020, Oakbridge has grown significantly, completing more than 40 acquisitions across the Southeast. With its unique integrated operating model, Oakbridge continues to redefine the insurance landscape, delivering comprehensive solutions to clients in industries such as agriculture, construction, healthcare, hospitality, municipalities, and transportation, and a complete suite of employee benefits solutions.

Ledyard, a graduate of the University of North Texas, reflects Oakbridge’s strategy of partnering with industry-leading people that support its expansion goals. “I’m honored to join Oakbridge during this exciting phase of its growth,” said Ledyard. “The company’s commitment to collaboration and operational excellence mirror my own values, and I look forward to working alongside the Oakbridge team to build on its strong foundation for continued growth.”