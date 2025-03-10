YFLO to host a unique event featuring Princess in one program

Hyderabad, March 10, 2025:India has many royal families. They have transitioned from being monarchs of kingdoms to wealthy members of a post-colonial society. Despite the abolition of princely states and discontinuation of royal privileges, the royal families have not only preserved their heritage but still continue their influence on us. The Royal families too have adopted along with the changing times.

In a rare and first-of-its-kind attempt, YFLO (Young FICCI Ladies Organisation) has planned a unique session ‘The Regal Empowerment’, a confluence of Indian Royalties. This rare and unique program is scheduled on 12th March at The Leela Hyderabad

The esteemed speakers Maharaj Kumar Sahib Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar– Royal Family of Udaipur, Rajasthan; H.H. Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad – Royal Family of Baroda, Gujarat Nawabzadi Aaliya Sultana Babi – “Dinosaur Princess,” Royal Family of Balasinor, Gujarat; Rani Preeti Singh – Royal Family of Nabha, Punjab; Princess Meenal Kumari Singh Deo – Royal Family of Dhenkanal, Odisha will participate, deliberate

We are blessed to be surrounded today by women whose legacies speak of royal heritage, but whose actions are the true measure of leadership.