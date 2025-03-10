YFLO to host a unique event featuring Princess in one program

Hyderabad, March 10, 2025:India has many royal families. They have transitioned from being monarchs of kingdoms to wealthy members of a post-colonial society. Despite the abolition of princely states and discontinuation of royal privileges, the royal families have not only preserved their heritage but still continue their influence on us. The Royal families too have adopted along with the changing times.
In a rare and first-of-its-kind attempt, YFLO (Young FICCI Ladies Organisation) has planned a unique session ‘The Regal Empowerment’, a confluence of Indian Royalties. This rare and unique program is scheduled on 12th March at The Leela Hyderabad
The esteemed speakers Maharaj Kumar Sahib Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar– Royal Family of Udaipur, Rajasthan; H.H. Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad – Royal Family of Baroda, Gujarat Nawabzadi Aaliya Sultana Babi – “Dinosaur Princess,” Royal Family of Balasinor, Gujarat; Rani Preeti Singh – Royal Family of Nabha, Punjab; Princess Meenal Kumari Singh Deo – Royal Family of Dhenkanal, Odisha will participate, deliberate
We are blessed to be surrounded today by women whose legacies speak of royal heritage, but whose actions are the true measure of leadership.
It is not another YFLO event. This is different from our regular programs. The contributions of these distinguished royal people echo through time, showing us that true royalty is not defined by titles, but by the way we uplift others and make a difference in the world says Ridhi Jain, Chairperson of YFLO
Women like them have not only inherited royal legacies, but have transformed them into platforms for empowerment. These women were not just queens—they were warriors, educators, and visionaries—trailblazers who reshaped history, and whose voices continue to inspire new generations, Ridhi Jain added.