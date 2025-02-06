Okto and ANQ Partner to Seamlessly Integrate Web3 into Everyday Finance for Millions of Indians

Bengaluru, February 06th, 2025: Okto, India’s largest Web3 wallet platform, has partnered with ANQ, one of the country’s leading digital asset fintech platforms, to revolutionize digital asset accessibility for millions of Indians. This collaboration will empower ANQ cardholders with seamless decentralized finance (DeFi) access through Okto, while also allowing them to earn digital asset rewards and airdrops on every transaction.

By leveraging Okto’s self-custodial wallet technology and robust security infrastructure, this partnership ensures that Indians can seamlessly transition into the Web3 economy without complexity. Since 2023, ANQ has helped over 2 million Indians accumulate digital assets through their everyday spends, while Okto has onboarded over 6 million users onto its Web3 ecosystem.

Driving Web3 Adoption with Ease and Security

“Web3 adoption should not be complex. It should be seamless, secure, and integrated into the way people already spend and save,” said Rohit Jain, Head of Okto. “By partnering with ANQ, we are ensuring that millions of Indians can securely access digital assets and DeFi services without friction.”

This collaboration marks a significant step in bridging the gap between traditional fintech and decentralized finance. By combining ANQ’s expertise in digital asset rewards with Okto’s secure and intuitive Web3 wallet, users can now experience next-generation financial tools with the security and simplicity they expect from traditional fintech platforms.

Empowering Every Indian with Digital Finance

India is witnessing rapid adoption of digital financial services, yet a large section of users remains unfamiliar with decentralized finance, self-custody, and blockchain technology. This partnership aims to change that by integrating secure and intuitive digital asset management into everyday financial activities.

“ANQ has always believed in democratizing wealth-building for every Indian. With Okto’s Web3 technology, we are now enabling the next logical step—onboarding millions onto the blockchain, securely and intuitively,” said Ashish Khandelwal, Founder, Anq.

Bridging Fintech and Web3 for the Future of Finance

Together, Okto and Anq are setting a new standard for digital finance by combining the best of fintech and Web3 technology:

Okto: India’s Leading Web3 Wallet & DeFi Platform

No Private Keys, No Complexity – A self-custodial wallet without the hassle of seed phrases.

Institutional-Grade Security – Multi-party computation (MPC) technology ensures secure asset storage.

Seamless DeFi & dApp Access – Earn, swap, stake, and invest in digital assets within the Okto ecosystem.

Fiat On-Ramp for Crypto – Easy INR on/off ramps for first-time crypto users.

ANQ: India’s Digital Asset Fintech Platform

2M+ Paid Users in Under Two Years – Leading India’s digital asset rewards ecosystem.

Earn Digital Assets on Every Spend – ANQ’s “Bounties” rewards program seamlessly integrates digital asset accumulation.

X Card & ANQ Shopping Integration – Users earn and spend digital assets effortlessly across daily transactions.

Unlocking Financial Inclusion Through Web3

This partnership eliminates barriers to blockchain adoption by enabling millions of Indians to interact with digital assets effortlessly. With self-custodial asset storage and seamless digital transactions, users no longer need additional apps or complex onboarding to benefit from Web3 finance.

As digital transactions and asset ownership continue to grow across India, Okto and ANQ are committed to making secure, decentralized financial services part of everyday financial activities. This collaboration is set to accelerate financial inclusion, drive digital asset adoption, and ensure India remains a global leader in fintech and Web3 innovation.