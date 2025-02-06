CNH Rolls Out Made-in-India TREM V Engine for Agriculture and Construction Product Line Up

Greater Noida, February 6th, 2025: CNH, a global leader in agriculture and construction equipment, today announces the commencement of production at its new engine plant in Greater Noida, marking a significant milestone in the company’s dedication to innovation and localization. The facility manufactures the advanced 2.8l Trem V engine (namely F28), designed to power the company’s product line up with exceptional performance and efficiency. This cutting-edge global engine has been localised in India to deliver a robust and reliable solution for the Indian market.

Narinder Mittal, President and Managing Director, CNH India, said, “The launch of the 2.8l TREM V engine from the state-of-the-art Noida engine plant, underscores our dedication to delivering solutions engineered and manufactured in India. This achievement both enhances our product offerings and reaffirms CNH’s commitment to innovation and sustainable productivity. This highlights our strategic focus on producing reliable, efficient, and environmentally compliant powertrain solutions that will set new benchmarks for the industry.”

The new 2.8l engine is licensed to CNH by FPT Industrial, the powertrain division of Iveco Group, reflecting the strong synergy between the two entities in driving innovation and sustainability in powertrain technologies. Designed for under-hood applications, its compact design improves engine balance, reduces vibration, and minimizes friction for improved fuel efficiency. Located within CNH’s 60-acre Greater Noida facility, the advanced engine plant spans 7,000 Square meters and is designed for scalable production, with an annual capacity up to 20,000 units. Currently the 2.8l F28 TremV compliant engine is manufactured for construction equipment (with CEV V norms), with plans to expand it to agriculture once TREM V emission norms are introduced. The state-of-the-art plant features digital and AI-driven technologies, including an advanced operator guidance system and a robotic component cleaning, ensuring precision, efficiency, and high-quality output.

For over 25 years, CNH India has been delivering world-class products through its ‘Made in India’ operations. The company operates in the country through its Case IH, New Holland, and CASE Construction Equipment brands, as well as its financial arm CNH Capital and Global Technology Center.