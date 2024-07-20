One Point One Solutions to acquire a 100% stake in a well-established BPO company in Latin America

ONE POINT ONE SOLUTIONS (NSE:ONEPOINT), a leading provider of IT and BPO services, has executed a non-binding term sheet to acquire a 100% stake in a well-established BPO company in Latin America. The target company is a prominent provider of Contact Center Services in Latin America, serving clients primarily from North America.

This strategic acquisition will help One Point One Solutions to enhance its capabilities in the Contact Center Services sector, expand its global presence, and combine expertise to create strong synergies within the IT industry. The acquisition aligns with the One Point One Solutions growth strategy and will enable the company to offer a wider range of services to its clients worldwide.

“We believe that this move will significantly strengthen our position in the Contact Center Services market and provide us with a strong foothold in the fast-growing Latin American region,” said Akshay Chhabra, Founder and CEO of One Point One Solutions. “By combining the expertise and resources of our companies, we will be able to offer enhanced services to our clients globally and create new opportunities for growth. This transaction will be a key milestone in our expansion strategy as it will align with our vision to become a leading global provider of IT and BPO services.”