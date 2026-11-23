A finished assignment, an approved invoice and a client ready to pay should be a straightforward combination. The next step deserves a few minutes of attention: giving the client banking instructions that match the payment they are actually sending.

For an Indian freelancer receiving an international bank transfer, a short, carefully checked payment-details sheet can make the handover easier. It should identify the account holder, the receiving bank and any routing information the bank requires for the chosen currency. Preparing it before the invoice falls due also gives both sides time to resolve an unfamiliar field.

Start with the account holder and the invoice

Copy the beneficiary name and full account number from your bank records. If you invoice under a trading name, check how the payer should record that name alongside the account holder. Avoid leaving the client to decide which version belongs in the beneficiary field.

Keep the invoice number, invoice currency and payment purpose together. For example, an invoice reference might identify a particular design assignment and month. Use a truthful description of the work, and confirm any wording or supporting information your bank needs. A family-remittance example found online is a poor template for a commercial payment.

Your own working copy can also record the date you last confirmed the instructions. That makes it easier to spot when an old invoice or saved supplier record contains superseded information.

Know which identifier each field requires

Forms may ask for a SWIFT code or a BIC. In this context, these labels generally refer to the bank identifier used in international payment instructions. A BIC has eight characters and may have an additional three-character identifier for a location, department, service or unit.

An IFSC identifies an Indian bank branch for domestic payment systems such as NEFT. It serves a different routing role. A transfer form might request both identifiers, so copy each into its own labelled field. An account number is separate again: the bank code does not identify your individual account.

A directory of SWIFT codes for Indian banks can help you locate a bank’s listing. Use the receiving bank’s current instructions to confirm the details for your account and payment currency before sharing them with the payer.

Get instructions for the currency being sent

The currency on the invoice and the currency arriving at your bank need a clear agreement. Ask the client which currency they intend to send, then obtain the relevant inward-remittance instructions from your receiving bank.

Those instructions may include an intermediary or correspondent bank and an account belonging to your bank. Keep that information distinct from your own beneficiary account. When completing a form, the payer needs to know whose account number belongs in each box.

CSB’s published AED remittance instructions illustrate this distinction: they identify an intermediary institution, CSB’s banking details and a separate section for the final beneficiary. Copying only the most prominent account number from a document could therefore produce an incomplete or incorrect payment instruction.

Check whether your branch needs a separate SWIFT code

A local branch can have its own domestic routing identifier while sharing a SWIFT code with other branches. CSB, for example, publishes CSYBIN55 and states that this code can be used for remittances to any of its branches in India.

The CSB Bank SWIFT code listing provides a convenient reference, while the bank’s remittance instructions supply the operational detail. Include your actual account and branch information where requested. Never borrow another customer’s account details or assume that a branch identifier found elsewhere belongs to your payment.

Agree on charges and keep a payment reference

Before the client submits the transfer, establish how charges will be handled and ask how currency conversion will work. The sending bank, intermediaries and receiving bank may each be relevant to the final amount. A fee label on a form alone should not become a promise about the rupees you will receive.

Keep the invoice amount, amount sent and amount credited as separate entries in your records. If they differ, that comparison gives you a useful starting point for checking charges or conversion. Ask the client to retain the transfer reference and confirmation so either bank can investigate a payment if necessary.

Verify changes through a familiar channel

Treat a request to change banking details as a separate verification step. Confirm it through a known telephone number or another established channel, rather than using contact details supplied inside the change request itself. The FBI recommends independent verification of account-number and payment-procedure changes as protection against business email compromise.

Finish with one clear payment-details sheet, labelled fields and a final comparison against your bank’s instructions. That gives the client a usable record and gives you a consistent process to repeat when the next overseas invoice is ready.