Life can take away the ability to walk, the gift of speech or a life free from pain. It cannot take away the courage to dream or the compassion to lift others. On Tuesday evening, six extraordinary people who turned adversity into hope were honoured at the 18th Dr Batra’s Positive Health Awards at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.

For Padma Shri Dr Mukesh Batra, the 18-year philanthropic journey celebrates people who turn suffering into purpose. It reminds society that healing goes beyond medicine to dignity, compassion and hope.

This year’s Positive Health Heroes embody that spirit.

Pratishtha Deveshwar was paralysed at 13. She became India’s first wheelchair user to graduate from Oxford.

Shrenik Shah lost his natural voice to cancer and has since inspired more than 100,000 people.

Neha Bhatt lost a leg in an accident and rebuilt her life as an entrepreneur.

Harishchandra Sude has spent four decades empowering persons with disabilities.

Anil Kadian overcame polio to become India’s fastest wheelchair marathoner.

Muhammad Aasim, born without arms, won international gold in para-swimming.

Chief Guest Shri Ravi Kishan was joined by Rohit Roy, Zayed Khan, Amit Sadh, Esha Deol, Madhoo, Pooja Bedi and Anu Malik, with more than 1,100 guests in attendance.

“The human body may heal by medicine, but the human spirit heals itself, once it decides to,” said Dr Mukesh Batra. “When you live for others, your own pain loses its grip. The healthiest thing a human being can possess is hope. The final word belongs to the human spirit.”

Shri Ravi Kishan called the honourees “the real heroes of India” and saluted their courage.

Past awardees include Arunima Sinha, who climbed Everest, Deepa Malik, who made Paralympic history, and acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who walked an international fashion runway.

Beyond the applause, the evening stood for a deeper truth. The greatest triumph is becoming the reason someone else finds the courage to rise.

The awards were supported by Bajaj Auto Limited, Prestige, Fibe and the Chinoy Foundation.