OYO partners with organisations supporting differently abled talent across India

Becomes accommodation partners of Khelo India Para Games, Para Kabaddi Impact Tournament and Divya Kala Mela

OYO to focus on inclusivity in 2024 by providing equitable access to quality accommodation for differently abled individuals

As part of this initiative, OYO recently partnered with Khelo India Para Games, Para Kabaddi Impact Tournament and Divya Kala Mela

OYO to encourage its partner hotels to ensure wheelchair-friendly infrastructure, such as ramps, wider doorways

New Delhi, December 26, 2023. Global hospitality technology company OYO has announced that promoting inclusivity by focusing on providing equitable access to quality accommodation for differently abled individuals will be one of the focus areas in 2024. One of the key aspects of OYO’s initiative is to promote wheelchair-friendly infrastructure, such as ramps, wider doorways, and a staff which is trained to understand the needs of differently abled guests in its partner hotels.

The company has already taken decisive steps towards this by recently partnering with Khelo India Para Games and Divyang Kala Mela to provide specialized and accessible accommodation for differently abled players across India.

OYO is offering accommodation to approximately 150 differently abled artisans and entrepreneurs participating in the ongoing Divya Kala Mela across India. OYO has identified more than 200 hotels for these participants in different cities across India including Varanasi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Patna, Surat, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Shimla. The mapping of hotels has been done based on certain parameters such as ramp and lift facilities laid down by the authority.

OYO recently partnered with Khelo India Para Games 2023 in Delhi and provided accommodation to more than 1500 participants in 45 hotels across the city. As part of a larger partnership as an event management agency, OYO was also responsible for the catering and coordination for the games. OYO also deployed dedicated teams working in different shifts to provide round-the-clock assistance to all the participants.

Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer, OYO expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “At OYO, we believe in creating a world where everyone feels welcome. Through its extensive network of hotels, OYO aims to create a more inclusive environment for all guests, ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to comfortable and convenient accommodations across India”.

OYO is also partnering with organisations such as Wheeling Happiness Foundation to reach out to a larger group of differently-abled sportspersons. It recently offered accommodation to the participants of the national level tournament ‘Para Kabaddi Impact 2023’ in Gurgaon.

Elaborating more on the partnership, Padma Shri Dr. Deepa Malik, Co-founder, Wheeling Happiness Foundation said “As an advocate for inclusivity in sports, I stand firmly behind the crucial need for accessible accommodations for athletes with disabilities. Our partnership with OYO creates a more inclusive and empowering sporting landscape, where every athlete can thrive using their unique skills”.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in promoting inclusivity in the hospitality sector. OYO’s efforts to prioritize the needs of differently abled guests reflect a broader commitment to diversity and accessibility, setting a benchmark for the industry to follow.