Runaya and CFO Neha Bhandari Wins Great Managers Awards

Runaya and CFO Neha Bhandari Win “Top 50 Companies with Great Managers” and “Top 100 Great Managers” Awards Respectively

National, 26.12.2023, India: Runaya, a leading sustainable manufacturing venture, announced that it has been recognized as one of the ‘Top 50 Companies with Great Managers’ at The Great Manager Awards 2023. Additionally, Neha Bhandari, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Runaya, has been recognized as one of the ‘Top 100 Great Managers.’

The Great Manager Awards, an initiative of People Business, aims to assist organisations in gaining a real competitive advantage through effective management. The vision is to foster an ecosystem of Great Managers across the country. Annually, the awards program identifies and rewards outstanding organisations with ‘Companies with Great Managers’ and acknowledges exceptional individuals as ‘Great Managers.’

The ‘Top 50 Companies with Great Managers’ underscores Runaya’s commitment to fostering a culture of effective leadership and management within the organisation. Runaya stands tall as the only manufacturing startup amidst 175+ renowned competitors. This recognition testifies the organisation’s exceptional managerial skills, coupled with a nurturing, supportive culture, reflecting its dedication to excellence and ongoing efforts to set industry benchmarks.

Neha Bhandari, the CFO of Runaya, has been recognized as one of the ‘Top 100 Great Managers.’ Her leadership and strategic financial acumen have played a pivotal role in contributing to Runaya’s success. Neha’s experience of more than 2 decades, in handling all key facets of finance roles and leadership skills has made her a standout manager in the industry.

Neha Bhandari, Chief Financial Officer of Runaya, expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am truly delighted to receive the ‘Top 100 Outstanding Manager’ award. This recognition is a testament to the collective effort of the entire team at Runaya. Our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence is validated by this prestigious award.”

Among other prominent winners at The Great Manager Awards 2023 are Jindal Steel, Tech Mahindra, PepsiCo, Bajaj, Myntra, Flipkart, Cairn Oil & Gas, Balco, Sterlite Copper and Vedanta Sesa Goa.