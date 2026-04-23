PADI Launches New Shark & Ray Conservation Course and Global Census

Mumbai, India Apr 23: PADI announces the launch of their Global Shark & Ray Census and the PADI Shark & Ray Conservation Specialty Course, two initiatives designed to mobilise the global dive community in monitoring and protecting vulnerable shark and ray species. With nearly one-third of all shark and ray species facing increased risk of extinction due to overfishing, habitat loss, and unsustainable trade, these initiatives provide divers with clear, actionable ways to drive conservation impact.

These new tools come from the long-term donor support of Swiss prestige watchmaker Blancpain, with the two like-minded brands continuing their longstanding partnership and reflecting the shared commitment to advancing ocean protection through science, education, and citizen action.

“We’re extremely proud of the role we’ve played in advancing global marine protection efforts, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with PADI and its global community of divers to drive further impact,” said Marc A. Hayek, President & CEO of Blancpain.

The broader expansion of PADI’s citizen science portfolio comes as part of the world’s largest diving organisation’s 60th anniversary and demonstrates how scuba divers continue to take a lead in shaping the future of the ocean.

“PADI is using this initiative to unite divers, dive centres, and ocean advocates globally to protect these species where it matters most, as they are critical to maintaining a healthy ocean ecosystem,” says Kristin Valette Wirth, Chief Brand and Membership Officer for PADI Worldwide.

Transforming Education Into Action

At the heart of the launch is the new PADI Shark & Ray Conservation Specialty Course, designed to build understanding, shift perceptions, and equip divers with the skills to take meaningful action. The course will explore the:

● value and conservation status of sharks and rays

● threats facing global populations

● effective conservation measures + responsible tourism practices

● safe and respectful interactions in the water

Divers will also learn how to contribute as citizen scientists, where they will collect and report data that informs conservation policy and habitat protection.

This new course is available for scuba divers, freedivers, and mermaids, combining digital knowledge development with a required training dive focused on accurate data recording. A non-diver education pathway is also available to enable broader participation in shoreline and boat-based census logging.

“Sharks and rays need more awareness and more action at scale,” adds Valette Wirth. “By combining classic PADI education with real-world participation, we’re giving the global community clear, meaningful ways to protect the species they care about most. This is what it looks like when adventure, purpose, and impact come together.”

Introducing the Global Shark & Ray Census

The Global Shark & Ray Census is among the most ambitious citizen science initiatives ever undertaken in recreational diving and is the result of a three-way partnership between PADI, James Cook University and Blancpain.

Building on the success of the citizen-science diver-led framework, the Global Shark & Ray Census sets out with the goal of ultimately creating more protection for vulnerable sharks and ray species.

Divers worldwide will now be able to log shark and ray sightings across Important Shark & Ray Areas (ISRAs) and Adopt the Blue™ sites, generating standardised data to:

● identify priority species and habitats

● reveal population trends over time

● support conservation policy and MPA creation

● advance responsible shark and ray tourism

“Scuba divers are in the water every day, capturing information in real time,” says Valette Wirth. “The Global Shark & Ray Census will help us understand where these animals are, and where they are not, so protection efforts can be targeted where it is needed most.”

Divers can submit data to the PADI Conservation Action Portal, available through the PADI AWARE App, where they will capture location, conditions, species identification, and observed behaviour. Approved data will be made visible to the global impact map with the details of the survey remaining private to avoid publicising potential shark and ray hotspots for unsustainable or illegal interests.

Expanding the World’s Largest Underwater Citizen Science Database

The Global Shark & Ray Census builds on more than a decade of success from Dive Against Debris®, PADI’s flagship citizen science program that has generated over 2.6 million data points documenting marine pollution. That global dataset has helped inform national policies, support marine debris legislation, and strengthen ocean advocacy.

PADI’s citizen science portfolio now includes:

● Dive Against Debris® (marine debris monitoring)

● AWARE Biodiversity Survey (ecosystem observation)

● Global Shark & Ray Census (species-specific tracking)

The AWARE Biodiversity Survey is another new addition that further allows divers to document ocean health and contribute to real-time conservation data worldwide that help scientists detect ecosystem changes and identify priority areas.

“Citizen science becomes transformational when it’s part of the everyday diving experience,” adds Valette Wirth. “Divers aren’t just witnessing change, they’re documenting it and helping drive solutions.”

Continuing the 60 Year Legacy of Saving the Ocean

Shark and ray conservation has been central to PADI’s mission since the launch of its global foundation, PADI AWARE, in 1992. Since then, they have helped secure protection measures for more than 104 shark and ray species through active engagement at CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora), the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS), and Regional Fisheries Management Organisations (RFMOs).

“As PADI marks its 60th anniversary, we are more motivated than ever to unite people around the world in seeking adventure and saving the ocean together,” says Valette Wirth. “When people feel connected to the ocean, they are inspired to protect it. Every piece of data a diver shares adds to a growing body of knowledge that helps scientists, policymakers, and local communities make better decisions for the ocean’s future.”

For more information about the PADI Shark & Ray Conservation Course, the AWARE Biodiversity Survey, and the Global Shark & Ray Census, visit padi.com/aware/sharks.