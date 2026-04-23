Hitesh Singla Joins LINC Limited as Head of Marketing, Strengthening Strategic Brand and Consumer Focus

Kolkata, Apr 23: LINC Limited, a leading Indian manufacturer and distributor of writing instruments with a presence in over 50 countries, has announced the appointment of Hitesh Singla as its Head of Marketing. The appointment aligns with LINC Limited’s ongoing efforts to sharpen its brand positioning and build stronger consumer engagement in a highly competitive category.

With over two decades of experience, Hitesh Singla is recognized as a result-driven marketing leader with a strong track record of building brands, refining positioning, and driving growth across diverse sectors. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading LINC Limited’s overall marketing strategy, strengthening brand equity, and driving integrated campaigns aligned with evolving consumer behavior.

Hitesh brings extensive experience across industries including consumer durables, personal care, healthcare, commodities, retail, and houseware. Over the years, he has led marketing mandates that involved creating new brands, revitalizing legacy portfolios, and delivering high-impact campaigns that connect deeply with target audiences.

Prior to this, Hitesh served as Head of Marketing at KAI India, where he played a key role in strengthening brand presence and driving category growth in the personal grooming and houseware segments. His earlier stints include leadership roles across reputed organizations such as Godrej & Boyce, Avantha Group, and other global and domestic brands, where he contributed to market expansion and brand building initiatives.

Over the course of his career, Hitesh has successfully introduced and scaled brands such as Stabilo, UHU, and Rapid in the Indian market, while also contributing to the revival of product categories for brands like Revlon. His approach blends data-driven insights with creative storytelling, enabling brands to build strong emotional connections with consumers.

Known for his strategic thinking and execution excellence, Hitesh has consistently focused on integrating traditional marketing functions creative, media, alliances, and experiential with consumer-centric innovation. His work reflects a deep understanding of customer behavior and a strong emphasis on delivering meaningful brand experiences.

Commenting on his appointment, Hitesh Singla said,

“LINC Limited holds a strong legacy in Indian stationery market, and I look forward to building on this foundation to further strengthen its brand relevance in a rapidly evolving market. The focus will be on driving sharper consumer insights, innovation-led marketing, and creating deeper engagement across touchpoints.”

An alumnus of Punjab University, Hitesh holds a Master’s degree in International Business. He is known for his curiosity-driven approach, with interests spanning cultures, languages, and history, alongside a passion for travel and reading.