Everhome Café Opens Doors in Heritage Bungalow, Redefining Community Dining in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 23: Everhome Café, a thoughtfully designed dining space set within a 130-year-old heritage bungalow in Ranwar Village, Bandra West, has opened its doors, offering a unique blend of history, design, and comfort-led dining.

Housed in a structure that has quietly witnessed decades of cultural life—and even served as a backdrop for several Bollywood productions—the café brings a renewed purpose to the space as a warm, community-driven gathering place.

A Space Rooted in Memory and Design

The restoration of the bungalow has been guided by preservation rather than reinvention. Original architectural elements such as wooden frames, arched doorways, cast iron railings, and vintage fittings have been retained in their natural aged state, maintaining the home’s authenticity.

A central highlight is the addition of a glass skylight that opens up a 30-foot ceiling, allowing natural light to flow through the interiors. The space features multiple interconnected rooms with distinct atmospheres, including a central community room, an intimate garden room, and a gallery-style gathering space that leads to an outdoor terrace overlooking Ranwar Village.

Curated interiors include reclaimed wood furniture, restored cabinets, and artifacts sourced from global travels, each contributing to the café’s layered storytelling.

Atil Pavesha, Co-Founder, shared that the vision was to create a space where visitors feel an immediate pause from the fast pace of city life, offering warmth, familiarity, and discovery.

A Menu Built on Comfort and Familiarity

The menu reflects the same philosophy as the space—simple, reliable, and comforting. At its core is Everhome’s signature rustic bread, complemented by a range of breakfast, all-day dining, and dessert offerings.

Breakfast highlights include Turkish eggs, classic scrambles, omelettes, quinoa poha, and paratha pockets, alongside sweeter options such as French toast, pancakes, and parfaits. Open toasts and sandwiches feature ingredients like avocado, burrata, and roasted meats.

The menu extends into small plates, salads, and hearty mains, including pastas, soba noodle bowls, slow-cooked keema, Goan-style vindaloo, grilled chicken, and crusted fish. Desserts range from freshly baked croissants to signature cakes and soft-serve options.

The beverage selection features specialty coffees such as Smoked Cinnamon Cappuccino and Bourbon Vanilla Latte, along with cold brews, matcha, smoothies, and kombucha.

Dipti Gohel, Co-Founder, noted that the menu is designed to feel natural and easy to return to, offering food that complements the calm and unhurried atmosphere of the space.

A New Cultural Address in Bandra

With seating for approximately 100 guests across indoor and outdoor spaces, Everhome Café is positioned as more than just a dining destination—it is a space for connection, reflection, and shared experiences.

Details:

What: Everhome Café

Everhome Café When: Open from April 17, 2026 onwards

Open from April 17, 2026 onwards Time: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

10:00 AM – 10:00 PM Where: 1st Floor, Shanti Sadan, 51, Waroda Road, Ranwar, Bandra West, Mumbai – 400050

Café Policies: