Plum BodyLovin’ & Myntra Beauty Bring ‘Summer On Wheels’ to Mumbai

Mumbai, May 30: Mumbai woke up to the ultimate summer surprise recently as Plum BodyLovin’ and Myntra Beauty took over the streets with “Summer On Wheels”, a first-of-its-kind moving bodycare party celebrating Plum BodyLovin’s 16 seriously addictive new bodycare launches.

Starting at 8 AM, the fully branded experiential bus rolled through some of Mumbai’s most iconic spots including Colaba Causeway, Marine Drive, Gateway of India, the Taj Mahal Palace, and Bandra’s Carter Road, turning the city into the backdrop for a high-energy summer celebration packed with music, fragrances, and feel-good chaos.

Inside the bus, guests stepped into the playful world of Plum BodyLovin’, discovering four fragrance ranges, Boardroom in Bora Bora, Petals on the Rocks, Matcha But Disco, and Tropic of Discussion, across shower gels, body lotions, body mists, and glossy lip balms made for layering, collecting, and obsessing over all summer long. With DJs spinning summer mixes, free beverages flowing, and guests dancing, grooving, and enjoying the products through the ride, “Summer On Wheels” transformed a beauty launch into an immersive summer experience on the move.

The activation marks a larger collaboration between Plum BodyLovin’ and Myntra Beauty to bring a more playful, immersive, and experience-led approach to bodycare discovery in India. Together, the two brands aim to make bodycare feel more exciting, expressive, and culturally relevant for a new generation of consumers.

For the next 15 days, “Summer On Wheels” will continue across Mumbai, with consumers able to spot the bus across the city and hop on for the experience as it travels through some of Mumbai’s busiest and most iconic neighbourhoods.

With Myntra’s End of Reason Sale just around the corner, consumers can also explore and shop the new launches on Myntra Beauty, with select products available on Myntra Now for delivery starting in as little as 30 minutes, making summer obsession just a few clicks away.

Speaking about the collaboration, Shankar Prasad said: “We wanted to create a launch that felt larger than life and truly captured the energy of summer. ‘Summer On Wheels’ brought together fragrance, music, Mumbai, and community in a way that felt fresh, fun, and completely true to the spirit of Plum BodyLovin’.”

Adding to this, Deepak Joshi, Senior Director – Category Management, Beauty and Personal Care, Myntra said:

“At Myntra Beauty, we’re always looking for newer ways to make beauty discovery more immersive and culturally relevant. ‘Summer On Wheels’ turned a product launch into an experience people could actually step into, enjoy, and remember.”