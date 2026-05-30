One Habit, Many Cancers The Deadliest Addiction We Still Ignore

“One cigarette during stress. A packet of gutka after meals. Occasional smoking with friends.”

What often begins as a casual habit, influenced by stress or social settings, can quietly evolve into something far more dangerous. Years later, it can lead to major surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, long-term disability, and sometimes even loss of life.

This is how tobacco works quietly, slowly, and relentlessly.

A Public Health Threat Growing in Silence

Tobacco is among the leading preventable causes of death worldwide, responsible for more than 7 million deaths every year. In India alone, it accounts for nearly 1.35 million deaths annually.

Its impact is not limited to a single organ or disease. Tobacco damages blood vessels, increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, weakens lung function, and significantly raises the risk of multiple cancers. Alarmingly, one in four cancer deaths is linked to tobacco exposure and other lifestyle risk factors.

Tobacco-related cancers can affect almost every part of the body lips, tongue, cheeks, throat, vocal cords, lungs, esophagus, stomach, pancreas, bladder, and more. As cancer surgeons, we encounter these cases regularly. What makes this especially tragic is that most of these cancers are preventable.

The Dangerous Myth: “No Form of Tobacco Is Safe”

In India, smokeless tobacco products such as gutka, khaini, pan masala with tobacco, and chewing tobacco remain widely used. A harmful misconception persists that these are less dangerous than smoking. The reality is very different—these products are strongly associated with oral cancers, which are among the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the country.

Equally concerning is the rising popularity of vaping and newer nicotine products among adolescents and young adults. Often marketed as modern or safer alternatives, they are contributing to a new wave of addiction and long-term health risks.

A Changing and Alarming Trend

Tobacco-related cancers are no longer confined to older populations. Increasingly, younger individuals in their thirties and forties are being diagnosed with diseases that are entirely preventable.

Behind every diagnosis is a family struggling with emotional distress, financial burden, and uncertainty about the future. The impact of tobacco extends far beyond the patient—it affects entire households and communities.

Warning Signs That Should Never Be Ignored

Early symptoms are often subtle but critical. These include:

Non-healing mouth ulcers

Persistent hoarseness of voice

Difficulty swallowing

Unexplained weight loss

Changes in bowel habits

Blood in urine

Generalised weakness

Such signs must never be ignored and require immediate consultation with a specialist.

It Is Never Too Late to Quit

Many people regret not quitting earlier. But the truth is simple—it is never too late to stop tobacco use.

The body begins to recover within weeks of quitting. Breathing improves, circulation strengthens, and the risk of cancer and heart disease gradually declines over time. More importantly, quitting protects not just the individual, but also their loved ones from the broader impact of tobacco exposure.

The Way Forward Requires Collective Action

Tobacco-related cancer is not just a medical issue—it is a societal challenge. Addressing it requires collective responsibility:

Parents must openly talk to children about tobacco risks

Schools and colleges must strengthen awareness and prevention

Workplaces and public spaces must support tobacco-free environments

Healthcare providers must continue early detection and counselling

While medical science has made remarkable progress in cancer treatment through surgery, robotics, targeted therapy, and radiation, no advancement can fully undo the damage caused by preventable tobacco use.

A Call for Prevention, Not Regret

On World No Tobacco Day, the message is clear: prevention remains the strongest form of protection.

If you use tobacco, seek help and take the first step toward quitting today.

If you do not, encourage someone who is trying to quit.

Because the most powerful way to fight tobacco-related cancer is simple—prevent it before it begins.