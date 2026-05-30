Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Goa advances IHCL’s Paathya vision with transition to Piped Natural Gas infrastructure.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Goa has taken a significant step forward in sustainable hospitality with the successful implementation of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) infrastructure across the resort’s operations. The initiative reflects IHCL Goa’s continued commitment towards responsible luxury, operational excellence, and environmentally conscious practices under Paathya, IHCL’s comprehensive framework for sustainability and social impact.

The transition to PNG marks an important evolution in the resort’s energy management systems, enabling cleaner and more efficient fuel usage across kitchens, staff dining facilities, and utility operations. Recognised as one of the cleanest-burning hydrocarbon fuels, PNG contributes towards lower carbon emissions, improved combustion efficiency, and enhanced operational safety, while supporting India’s larger clean energy ambitions.

In addition to environmental benefits, the shift to PNG streamlines day-to-day operations by eliminating the complexities associated with LPG cylinder handling, storage, transportation, and refilling logistics. With uninterrupted piped supply and reduced maintenance requirements, the initiative enhances operational continuity while contributing towards improved workplace efficiency and hygiene standards.

Speaking on the development, Ranjit Philipose , Senior Vice President – Operations, IHCL Goa, said, “At IHCL Goa, sustainability is deeply integrated into the way we operate, innovate, and grow. The introduction of PNG infrastructure at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Goa is a meaningful milestone in our Paathya journey and reaffirms our commitment to adopting cleaner, future-ready solutions across our hotels. Responsible hospitality today is about creating long-term impact through conscious choices that benefit both the environment and the communities we operate in.”

Through initiatives aligned with Paathya, IHCL Goa continues to strengthen its vision of sustainable hospitality by integrating responsible practices across its portfolio.