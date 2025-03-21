Pluxee Launches 3rd Edition of Summer Carnival with 2% Cashback, ₹10,000+ Rewards & Prizes including Iphone 16

Mumbai, 21 March 2025: Pluxee is set to strengthen the wellbeing of corporate India with the launch of the third edition of Pluxee Summer Carnival this April, bringing together extra savings, exclusive giveaways, and enhanced purchasing power to make employee benefits even more rewarding.

As part of this exciting initiative, Pluxee will soon be introducing self-loading. With this feature, consumers can add their personal funds to their Benefits-wallet (over and above corporate credits) enabling instant top-ups and additional savings. Pluxee cardholders will now earn 2% unlimited cashback on every self-load, ensuring greater value every time they add funds.

Pluxee is offering a joining bonus for new users upon sign-up. Additionally, premium membership advantages through Pluxee Pro unlock ₹8,400+ in savings across top brands in lifestyle, travel, food, and wellness for a nominal cost of ₹99 for 6 months. To celebrate Women’s Day, Pluxee offered a special deal especially for its female consumers. All female consumers of Pluxee could subscribe to Pro for just ₹1 for 1 week around Women’s Day (8th – 14th March 2025).

Pluxee is offering mega weekly prizes, including premium gift cards and a chance to win an iPhone 16 every week in April and May.

“The Pluxee Summer Carnival goes beyond savings—it’s about empowering Pluxee cardholders with financial flexibility and joyful experiences. With exciting rewards, seamless benefits, and spectacular savings, we continue to be a trusted partner in enhancing the purchasing power of our consumers.” said Harish Sarma, Marketing & Product Director, Pluxee India.

Pluxee’s commitment to making everyday spending smarter and more rewarding is the core of this initiative. By combining premium membership advantages, instant cashback, and exciting prizes, Pluxee is redefining the way consumers make the most of their employee benefits.