Post Budget Quote 2024 – Expert Reactions

“The integration of mandis into the Electronic National Agricultural Market signals a monumental step towards inclusive growth for our farmers. The government’s unwavering support for ‘Anna Datas’ through schemes like PM Kisan Samman Yojana and PM Fasal Bima Yojana showcases a commitment that resonates with the agricultural backbone of our nation. The emphasis on value addition and income enhancement, as exemplified by schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana and PM Formalization of Micro Processing Enterprises Yojana, is truly uplifting. These efforts are not just about economic benefits; they represent a profound investment in the prosperity of our farming communities. The focus on post-harvest activities and the promotion of private and public investments demonstrate a holistic approach to the agricultural sector’s development. As we look ahead, the expansion of Nano DAP application and the Aatma Nirbhar Oilseeds Abhiyan instill confidence, aligning with our aspirations for a self-reliant and thriving agricultural landscape.” – Atul Garg, MD, GRM Overseas.

“The interim budget provides a robust blueprint for Viksit Bharat. It comprehensively addresses all sectors of the economy, with a specific emphasis on fostering innovation, research, and entrepreneurship. Setting up a corpus of 1Lakh crore & providing 50-year low interest loan for tech-savvy youth will scale up research and innovation. The budget also demonstrates a noteworthy commitment to sustainability, particularly in the energy sector. Promotion of solar rooftop installations, provision of 300 units free power every month to 1 crore households, mandatory blending of Compressed Biogas (CBG) with CNG & PNG, and incentives for Offshore wind energy will ensure energy accessibility, affordability, and availability. There is also a noteworthy focus on strengthening of the EV ecosystem by supporting the charger manufacturing infrastructure. Increasing the no of EV buses on the roads is a welcome environmentally friendly step.

Union Budget stresses on accelerating infrastructure development in cities to cater to the growing population needs. The affordable housing scheme for middle class will help in improving their living standards. Steps like expansion of urban infrastructure with metro rail , NaMo Bharat Trains and expansion of existing airports under UDAAN scheme will ease commute and boost connectivity.”- Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India

“In today’s dynamic world, the prosperity of a nation hinges upon the effective empowerment and education of its youth. The National Education Policy 2020 emerges as a catalyst for transformational reforms, reflecting the commitment to fostering a generation equipped with knowledge and skills for the future. I applaud the visionary initiative of PM SHRI (PM ScHools for Rising India) in delivering quality education. These institutions play a pivotal role in nurturing well-rounded individuals, instilling values that extend beyond academic excellence. The budgetary emphasis on education is a testament to our collective responsibility in shaping the leaders of tomorrow. It recognises the pivotal role education plays in nation-building. PM SHRI aligns with our ethos at the Aditya Group, aiming not just at academic brilliance but also at holistic development. It’s heartening to witness a focus on quality teaching, ensuring that our youth is not just well-informed but also possesses the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of the modern world. This budget statement underscores a commitment to investing in the future, emphasising that education is the cornerstone of a prosperous and resilient nation.” – Mr. Anirban Aditya, Chairman, Aditya Group

“In light of the government’s visionary budget statement, the aspiration of our youth to become doctors aligns seamlessly with the broader goal of enhancing healthcare services. It is heartening to witness a strategic approach that leverages existing hospital infrastructure to establish more medical colleges. This not only addresses the shortage of medical professionals but also optimally utilises resources. The integration of healthcare and education is pivotal for the holistic development of our nation. By creating a committee to address pertinent issues and provide recommendations, the government showcases a proactive approach to ensure the success of this ambitious endeavour. I believe that such collaborative efforts will not only address the shortage of healthcare professionals but also enhance the overall quality of healthcare services in our country. Investing in medical education is an investment in the well-being of our citizens. It not only empowers the youth but also strengthens the foundation of our healthcare system. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact of this strategic move, as it aligns with our collective vision to create a healthier and more prosperous society. The JIS Group stands ready to support and contribute to the success of these initiatives for the betterment of our nation.” – Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group