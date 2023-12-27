Pride Hotels Group unveils “Pride’s Festive Soiree”, an extravaganza that embodies elegance in celebration and pride in tradition. Step into the realm where tradition meets luxury and the spirit of India’s rich heritage merges with a tapestry of joy, elegance, and celebrations. Throughout the month of December, patrons can partake in festive delights, extended long stays, and gala lunches and dinners in their own cities like Bangalore, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and 32 amazing locations across India.

“We at Pride Hotels Group truly believe in providing luxury along with traditions, inviting guests to revel in the spirit of the season at all our locations. Guests can immerse themselves in an extravagant celebration of traditions, blending with India’s rich heritage, promising to create timeless memories that reflect the season’s festive soiree “said Mr. Atul Upadhyay, Executive Vice President, Pride Hotels Group.

Anticipate a gastronomic journey curated by master chefs, offering a menu that seamlessly blends classics and festive with innovative delights. The event comprises diverse elements, including music, buffet and on-table menus, poolside dinners, and packages with and without alcohol. Elevate the celebration at the mixology stations, where skilled mixologists curate signature festive drinks. Engage in interactive zones that capture the essence of the season, featuring a gourmet chocolate corner and personalized festive hampers, each telling a unique story of celebration.

Chef Shailendra Singh, Corporate Chef, Pride Hotels Group shared his excitement, saying “At Pride’s Festive Soiree, our culinary team have curated a special menu that blends tradition and innovation to serve up a celebration at gala lunches, and dinners that promise a tantalizing experience for your taste buds to captures the joy of the season.”

As the festive season unfolds, Pride Group invites guests to enjoy the long weekends that transcend the ordinary. Immerse yourself in the magic of live performances, showcasing renowned artists and entertainers who will set the stage ablaze with captivating music, dance, and laughter. The atmosphere will be charged with infectious energy, ensuring that every moment becomes a cherished memory.