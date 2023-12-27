Pop Star Zaeden Collaborates with Siddartha Tytler to Launch ‘Unchained’ Fragrance D2C, Redefining Luxury Retail”

Mumbai, India – December 27, 2023: SOL, the revolutionary fragrance brand launched by Indian pop icon Zaeden this year, proudly announces the launch of ‘Unchained’, the much-awaited addition to their esteemed fragrance collection. The new variant is born out of the dynamic partnership between SOL and leading fashion designer Siddartha Tytler, setting a new standard in olfactory artistry and style fusion.

Inspired by Tytler’s vibrant palette and daring couture, ‘Unchained’ embodies a sensorial journey mirroring his iconic design philosophy. The fragrance is a testament to Tytler’s journey through fashion, encapsulating his signature elements of sharp cuts, vivid hues, and exquisite crystal applications.

‘Unchained’ is composed of a symphony of fragrance notes – at its peak, bursts of orange, amalfi lemon and calabrian bergamot top notes with an alluring scent of Madagascar vanilla and mixed fruits accompanied by white musk and amber forming the base notes, creating an irresistible and empowering aroma. The packaging of the enchanting fragrance is also inspired by Tytler’s visionary creations, boasting bold colours and modern aesthetics, inviting consumers into the realm of daring sophistication.

Sharing his excitement around the launch, Zaeden, the visionary behind SOL, says, “With the launch of ‘Unchained’, we bring together the worlds of fashion and fragrance. After the successful launch of ‘Mystic Voice’ and ‘Sweet Sea’, our third fragrance represents the evolution and diversification of SOL as a brand, while staying true to our philosophy of capturing ‘Stories Of Life’. Siddartha Tytler’s creative boldness resonates with our commitment to provide our users with unique sensory journeys. Personally, this fragrance reflects my values as an artist of freedom and self-expression, and is sure to leave a blissful mark. This launch is just an indication of our continued efforts towards innovation and our commitment to think out of the box in order to create the most distinctive aromas.” Siddartha Tytler adds, “As a person who has been obsessed with fragrances since childhood, it has always been a dream to create one myself. Thanks to ‘SOL’ and Zaeden, to ignite my imagination and for making this dream come true. Hopefully it continues in the future. The fragrance ‘Unchained’ is absolutely divine and evocative — I’m simply obsessed.”

‘Unchained’ by SOL in collaboration with Siddartha Tytler is an olfactory experience crafted for the free-spirited, confident souls who embody the synergy between fashion and fragrance. Launched by Zaeden out of his passion for fragrances, SOL marks his first venture as an entrepreneur. The fragrance is available exclusively on SOL’s website and invites all to break free from conventions and embrace their individuality.