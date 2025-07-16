Pronto Acquires SafeAI, Expanding Leadership in Off-Road Autonomy

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2025 — Pronto.ai, Inc. (Pronto), the industry leader in scalable, affordable, OEM-agnostic Autonomous Haulage Systems (AHS), today announced it has completed its acquisition of SafeAI Inc., another pioneer in safety-focused, multi-sensor autonomous solutions for heavy industry. The transaction further establishes Pronto as the world’s most capable and technologically advanced autonomy provider for the off-road sector.

The combined entity will offer the industry’s first and only tiered technology portfolio, capable of serving the full spectrum of customer needs, from small quarries to large mines. This includes Pronto’s commercially proven, camera-only AHS for customers prioritizing affordability and rapid deployment, as well as a multi-sensor premium offering, both of which will benefit from SafeAI’s safety framework that has been ASIL D-certified, the highest safety integrity level in the industry.

“Pronto is automating everything with wheels, starting with mining trucks, focused on becoming the first profitable autonomous vehicle company,” said Anthony Levandowski, CEO of Pronto. “This acquisition solidifies our leadership in the automation of the mining, quarrying, and construction industries, and will help us further accelerate the commercial deployment of our technologies to sites around the world.”

This strategic transaction comes as Pronto is experiencing rapid growth and gearing up for its next phase of expansion, after recently announcing a global agreement to deploy more than 100 autonomous trucks with Heidelberg Materials and expanding its team in Brazil.

The acquisition brings together two of the most experienced teams in autonomy, with decades of experience spanning the DARPA Grand Challenges, Google, Waymo, Uber, Apple, Caterpillar, Lucid, Ford, General Motors, Tesla, and Topcon.