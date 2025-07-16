Sightview Expands Leadership Bench, Appointing Vice Presidents of Client Operations and Product Management

DURHAM, N.C., July 16, 2025 — Sightview, the only electronic health record and practice management partner focused solely on eyecare, has appointed Melissa Wright, MHA, PRS, CPhT, as vice president of client operations and Casi Nestelroad, MBA, BSHA, as vice president of product management. Following the recent appointment of a new CEO and organizational rebrand, these new hires further underscore Sightview’s renewed commitment to improving operations and experiences for eyecare providers.

Wright has spent the majority of her career in healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations, focused on strengthening client relationships and improving organizational strategies. Bringing a foundation in pharmacy and healthcare IT, Wright has grown her client-centric approach through operations and management positions at organizations like Janus RX, Outcomes and Cencora. As VP of client operations, Melissa will identify opportunities for Sightview to become more responsive and collaborative with clients, further amplifying the value they receive from Sightview’s solutions.

Nestelroad, an experienced product and operations manager, brings to Sightview a long and specialized history of strategic product development and delivery for healthcare organizations such as Nextech, MD Live and Greenway Health. As the new vice president of product management, her deep understanding of specialty EHRs will allow her to address customer pain points, improve efficiency, and enhance product features and functionality.

“We are thoughtfully bringing together a new team of experienced, dedicated subject matter experts who have the vision and passion to take Sightview to the next level,” said Tycene Fritcher, CEO of Sightview. “Melissa and Casi both bring a strong drive to improve, as well as the empathy, curiosity and strategic thinking that are critical to this new era of our organization. They are cornerstone hires for our new business strategy, and we know clients will begin to see a marked impact from their efforts almost immediately.”