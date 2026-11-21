TORONTO, Nov. 21 — Cboe Canada Inc. (“Cboe Canada”) today welcomed Purpose Investments for the launch of two new yield-focused single-stock ETFs, providing exposure to two of the most closely watched names in technology, along with enhanced monthly income. The new funds are now trading under the following names and tickers:

Purpose Anthropic (ANT) Yield Shares ETF – ANTY

Purpose Micron (MU) Yield Shares ETF – MUY

The Purpose Yield Shares ETFs are designed to provide monthly income while maintaining exposure to most of the long-term potential growth of leading U.S. companies, using covered call strategies and moderate leverage. The ETFs also reduce foreign exchange risk by hedging U.S. exposure back to the Canadian dollar.

The Purpose Anthropic Yield Shares ETF begins trading the day after Anthropic’s U.S. IPO (NASDAQ: ANT), giving Canadian investors an income-generating way to participate in the company as it enters the public market.

“Anthropic and Micron sit at the center of the AI era: one building the models, the other supplying the memory that powers them,” said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer at Purpose Investments. “Fast-growing companies like these rarely pay a dividend, so income investors have had to watch them from the sidelines. Yield Shares change that. Canadians can now own the names they believe in and earn a monthly income from them, while maintaining exposure to most of their long-term returns.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Purpose back to Cboe Canada with two new additions to the Yield Shares lineup, timed to coincide with one of the year’s most anticipated public debuts,” said Joacim Wiklander, CEO of Cboe Canada. “Purpose continues to bring creative, investor-focused ideas to market, and we’re proud to be their listing venue for the Yield Shares suite.”

The new Yield Shares ETFs are now trading alongside 33 other Purpose ETFs already listed on Cboe Canada. Investors can trade units of all Purpose ETFs through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. For a complete view of all Cboe-listed securities, visit the Cboe Canada listing directory.

Cboe Canada continues to attract innovative ETF and public company issuers by offering a streamlined listing process, competitive fee structure, and access to a diverse and engaged investor base. The exchange is home to ETFs from Canada’s most reputable asset managers, leading Canadian and international growth companies, and an expansive suite of Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs). Cboe Canada consistently facilitates close to 15% of all trading volume in Canadian listed securities.