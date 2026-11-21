Poonawalla Fincorp, Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital, and SMFG India Credit offer personal loans in India with different interest rates, loan amounts and repayment tenures. This guide compares their key features, fees and eligibility requirements to help borrowers choose a loan that fits their needs and budget.

Comparing Top Personal Loan Providers from Poonawalla Fincorp to SMFG India Credit

NBFC Advertised interest rate Published repayment tenure Key offering Poonawalla Fincorp From 9.99% p.a. 12-84 months Up to Rs 50 lakh Bajaj Finance Starting from 10% p.a. 12-108 months From Rs 40,000 to Rs 75 lakh Tata Capital Starting from 10.99% Up to 72 months Up to Rs 35 lakh SMFG India Credit 12.5%-30% p.a. 12-60 months Up to INR 10 lakhs

Leading NBFCs Offering Personal Loans in India

1. Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp is among the leading NBFCs to consider for personal loans in India. It uses technology, data and disciplined risk assessment to make unsecured lending more efficient and support responsible lending decisions. It offers collateral-free loans of up to Rs 50 lakh at competitive interest rates starting from 9.99% p.a., with repayment tenures of 12 to 84 months. Benefits include quick approval for eligible applicants, minimal documentation, no hidden charges and no end-use restrictions, giving borrowers flexibility to cover expenses such as weddings, medical bills or home renovations.

2. Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance is among the leading NBFCs offering personal loans in India, with loan amounts ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 75 lakh and repayment tenures of 12 to 108 months. Its published personal loan interest rates range from 10% to 30.5% per annum, making it an option for borrowers comparing higher loan limits and longer repayment periods.

3. Tata Capital

For expenses such as medical treatment, weddings, education and home renovation, Tata Capital offers unsecured personal loans of up to Rs 35 lakh. Repayment tenures extend to six years, while published personal loan interest rates range from 10.99% to 33% per annum. Interest is calculated on a reducing balance, meaning it applies to the outstanding principal as repayments are made.

4. SMFG India Credit

Eligible salaried and self-employed applicants can apply for personal loans of up to Rs 10 lakh, with interest rates ranging from 12.5% to 30% per annum and repayment tenures of 12 to 60 months through SMFG India Credit. Approval depends on income, credit history, employment or business experience and repayment capacity. Required documents include identity, address and income proof, with business records where applicable. Processing fees are up to 4% of the loan amount, plus GST. Borrowers should review the approved rate, EMI and prepayment charges before accepting an offer.

Conclusion

Poonawalla Fincorp, Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital and SMFG India Credit are among the leading NBFC personal loan providers in India, offering different loan amounts, interest rates and repayment options. Borrowers should compare their personalised offers, including processing fees, EMI and prepayment conditions, to choose a loan that fits their needs and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which are the leading NBFC personal loan providers in India?

Poonawalla Fincorp, Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital and SMFG India Credit are among the leading providers. The suitable choice depends on the applicant’s needs, eligibility and approved loan terms.

Can self-employed individuals get a personal loan from an NBFC?

Yes. Some NBFCs, including SMFG India Credit, offer personal loans to eligible self-employed applicants, subject to documentation and credit assessment.

How can I apply for a personal loan online?

Visit the lender’s official website or app, check eligibility and submit the required details and documents. Review the approved amount, APR, fees and repayment schedule before accepting an offer.