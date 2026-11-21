After the response to its earlier editions, the founder community is back with a moderated evening of conversations, personal branding and a sundowner

New Delhi: Following the response to its earlier gatherings, LinkedIn Lobby is back with the third edition of its Founders Networking Roundtable on Sunday, 29 November, at Cafe Saka, Safdarjung, New Delhi. The evening runs from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and brings together 30+ founders and senior business leaders for a moderated community experience built around curated networking, LinkedIn personal branding and meaningful business conversations.

LinkedIn Lobby was founded by Karishmaa Singhal, a corporate branding and LinkedIn personal branding expert. It was founded by Karishmaa Singhal, who is also a LinkedIn & Corporate Employee Branding Expert, Author since 2015. Her work has always been about helping professionals and companies present who they really are. Over time, that grew into a wider passion: connecting people, and helping personal brands grow alongside each other rather than in isolation. LinkedIn Lobby came out of that idea. It is a community for founders, entrepreneurs and corporate leaders, run through weekend roundtables, intercity networking and online meetups.

“I went looking for a wholesome community and found supper clubs, food clubs and networking sessions. Nothing that felt wholesome and useful at the same time. So I built the room I was looking for,” she said.

What sets the roundtable apart is that it is deliberately unconventional. There are no long panels, no stage and no stack of business cards that change hands with little to follow. Instead, interactive networking games, LinkedIn personal branding activities and moderated business brainstorming put founders in real conversation with people they would not otherwise meet. Each edition has built on the last. “Founders told me they never get time to build their LinkedIn. So we build it with them, in the room, over one evening,” Singhal said.

What the evening includes

LinkedIn personal branding insights and activities

Curated networking games with founders and senior business leaders

Moderated business brainstorming games

Self-discovery and a guided meditation

A post-event attendee directory, so connections continue after the evening

Gourmet bites and non-alcoholic drinks

An Afro-Techno sundowner hosted by Gig Culture India and BigFuzz

A gift hamper with two Root Theory products for attendees, and New Year Journals from Mortgage Masters for event winners

Attendees are asked to bring their ChatGPT account, logged in, for the LinkedIn post activity during the evening. Joining the LinkedIn Lobby WhatsApp community is free, while some gatherings, including this one, are ticketed.

Xoopic Media is the press and media partner for the event and will cover it.

Event details:

Event: Founders Networking Roundtable 3.0, hosted by LinkedIn Lobby

Date: Sunday, 29 November 2026

Time: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Venue: Cafe Saka, Safdarjung, New Delhi

Registration: https://roundtable.linkedinlobby.com

This is partner content published in association with Xoopic Media.