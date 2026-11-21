CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 21 — The Chattanooga Quantum Collaborative (CQC), The Company Lab (CO.LAB), and New Zealand-based Outset Ventures are combining their strengths to accelerate quantum commercialization, moving quantum innovation from the lab into the hands of the people and industries that can use it.

A memorandum of understanding between the three organizations establishes an international partnership to streamline commercialization, open paths to enterprise customers, and mobilize investment capital. Each organization fulfills a distinct role in the commercialization pathway: CQC leads regional quantum ecosystem development, driving alignment across Tennessee’s research institutions, public-sector assets, and broader economic initiatives. CO.LAB serves as the startup commercialization engine through CO.LAB Q, connecting founders directly with targeted programming, quantum infrastructure providers, corporate pilot opportunities, and enterprise customers across key regional industries. Outset Ventures brings extensive experience backing frontier science, pairing venture capital investment with active deep tech operational support.

“Chattanooga provides the physical infrastructure and testbed capabilities that quantum innovators need to prove their concepts,” said Charlie Brock, CEO of the Chattanooga Quantum Collaborative. “This partnership connects those technical assets directly with commercial opportunities and expanded investment—including joint investment pathways. Tying market access to institutional capital accelerates how quickly these innovations transform from technical promise into market-ready ventures.”

Opportunities enter the partnership through any of the three organizations, triggering a tailored mix of support designed around each startup’s specific needs—ranging from technical validation on real-world testbeds to customer introductions, pilot deployment, and co-investment capital.

“Quantum founders face a unique set of challenges that require specialized infrastructure, real enterprise customers, and investors who truly understand deep tech,” said Tasia Malakasis, CEO of The Company Lab. “Through CO.LAB Q—our dedicated quantum studio—and our partners at Outset and CQC, we can now provide them with direct access to all of those critical enablers.”

The partnership names Chattanooga and Tennessee as a key U.S. market entry hub for ventures across the partners’ international networks. For global founders, the agreement provides a direct landing pad to test technologies on commercial quantum infrastructure and access North American enterprise customers. For Tennessee companies, it creates direct pathways to international capital markets and foreign expansion.

Outset Ventures brings a proven track record of scaling frontier science. Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, Outset provides deep tech startups with venture funding, incubation, and specialized laboratory infrastructure—having served as the early home to breakthrough companies like Rocket Lab, LanzaTech, and Mint Innovation. The firm recently closed a NZ$41.5 million fund dedicated to early-stage science and engineering startups.

“Deep tech companies from small markets have to go global early, and the United States is usually the first stop,” said Mat Rowe, Executive Director and Partner at Outset Ventures. “Chattanooga gives our portfolio founders a place where they can test on real infrastructure, connect with enterprise customers, and engage with capital and partners who already understand quantum.”

Isay Acenas, Principal Investor at Outset Ventures and a key driver behind this international partnership, said, “The science is moving quickly. The harder question is how quickly it becomes a product someone buys. This partnership is built around that question, with each of us contributing a critical piece of the pathway.”

Chattanooga is home to the EPB Quantum Center, the nation’s first commercial hub offering quantum networking and quantum computing under one roof. The city is also home to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Quantum Center, where more than 25 researchers work across quantum networking, sensing, algorithms and control, and to the Institute for Quantum Innovation, a new research and graduate education center from Vanderbilt University and EPB.

Nearby, Oak Ridge National Laboratory hosts the Department of Energy’s Quantum Science Center, and the state’s $43 million Tennessee Quantum Initiative is investing in quantum infrastructure across Tennessee.